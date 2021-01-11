Monday, January 11 Morning Forecast

As a potent area of low pressure continues to track by to our south, clouds will linger around the region to begin the workweek. These clouds do begin to diminish later on today as high pressure builds in. Temperatures remain below average for our Monday too as winds come in from the W/NW. Highs will climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s for many of us. Overnight, the clearing skies and lights winds will allow our temps to dip back into the mid 20s which is seasonable for this time of year. SW winds kick in tomorrow as this area of high pressure moves eastward. That flow will make for a much milder afternoon with highs surging back into the 50s across the viewing area. We’ll see a lot more sunshine too with this ridge of high pressure building in. The warming trend continues for mid-week with an above average day on the docket yet again. Afternoon readings will be in the upper 50s throughout much of the Ozarks with some locations south of Springfield likely topping out in the low 60s. This warmth does stream in ahead of our next cold front which will move through on Thursday. There won’t be a lot of moisture associated with this boundary but it does look to drop our temperatures a good deal. A sprinkle is possible though late in the day with a few rain/snow showers on tap Thursday night. We’ll keep that chance for a widely scattered snow showers to end the workweek as some trailing upper-level energy skirts through the area. Temperatures will be a lot colder Friday into Saturday, only rising into the 30. A passing flurry or two is on the table for Saturday before drying out and warming up some to end the weekend. Sunday is looking pleasant and near average for this time of January with highs expected in the mid 40s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer