Monday, January 11 Evening Forecast

Delayed, but not denied. Clouds made for a cold morning across the Ozarks, but afternoon sun made things a little better. Sunshine is a thing we’ve had a short supply of, but we’ll see quite a bit of it over the next few days. The combination of sunshine and southwest winds will help get a nice warming trend going too.

For tonight, we’ll find a few clouds into the early evening hours with starry skies following. Temperatures will tumble into the mid to upper 20s across the area.

A bright and warmer day it on tap for Tuesday. We can look forward to sunny skies from start to finish with temperatures climbing into the low 50s.





Wednesday will be a bit warmer, but it will also be a bit breezier with an increase in high cloudiness. Still not too bad with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s.





The warm-up will come to an end on Thursday with the next cold front racing through the area. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, but no rain is expected with the front as it moves through. Temperatures will start off above freezing, climbing into the upper 40s and low 50s before colder air arrives during the afternoon. Look for winds to pick up out of the northwest.

A broad, deep trough will get reestablished across the East Friday into the weekend. This means a return to colder weather. Highs will be in the 30s Friday and Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and a shot at a few flurries. The cold may ease a bit Sunday into Monday with sunshine a little easier to come by.