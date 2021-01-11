Monday, January 11 Evening Forecast

Delayed, but not denied. Clouds made for a cold morning across the Ozarks, but afternoon sun made things a little better. Sunshine is a thing we’ve had a short supply of, but we’ll see quite a bit of it over the next few days. The combination of sunshine and southwest winds will help get a nice warming trend going too.

For tonight, we’ll find a few clouds into the early evening hours with starry skies following. Temperatures will tumble into the mid to upper 20s across the area.

A bright and warmer day it on tap for Tuesday. We can look forward to sunny skies from start to finish with temperatures climbing into the low 50s.

Wednesday will be a bit warmer, but it will also be a bit breezier with an increase in high cloudiness. Still not too bad with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-50s.

The warm-up will come to an end on Thursday with the next cold front racing through the area. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, but no rain is expected with the front as it moves through. Temperatures will start off above freezing, climbing into the upper 40s and low 50s before colder air arrives during the afternoon. Look for winds to pick up out of the northwest.

A broad, deep trough will get reestablished across the East Friday into the weekend. This means a return to colder weather. Highs will be in the 30s Friday and Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and a shot at a few flurries. The cold may ease a bit Sunday into Monday with sunshine a little easier to come by.

Clear

Springfield Mo

27°F Clear Feels like 22°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 25F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 25F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Branson

31°F Fair Feels like 31°
Wind
2 mph SW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

25°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
1 mph SSW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
24°F Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Rolla

26°F Clear Feels like 19°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

West Plains

24°F Clear Feels like 19°
Wind
4 mph SW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low around 24F. Winds light and variable.
24°F Mainly clear. Low around 24F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

36° / 25°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 36° 25°

Tuesday

52° / 29°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 52° 29°

Wednesday

56° / 37°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 56° 37°

Thursday

51° / 30°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 51° 30°

Friday

37° / 26°
Scattered Snow Showers
Scattered Snow Showers 20% 37° 26°

Saturday

36° / 26°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 36° 26°

Sunday

44° / 29°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 44° 29°

Hourly Forecast

30°

8 PM
Clear
2%
30°

30°

9 PM
Clear
2%
30°

30°

10 PM
Clear
2%
30°

29°

11 PM
Clear
2%
29°

29°

12 AM
Clear
2%
29°

28°

1 AM
Clear
2%
28°

28°

2 AM
Clear
4%
28°

27°

3 AM
Clear
7%
27°

28°

4 AM
Clear
7%
28°

28°

5 AM
Clear
7%
28°

28°

6 AM
Clear
7%
28°

28°

7 AM
Clear
7%
28°

29°

8 AM
Sunny
6%
29°

33°

9 AM
Sunny
4%
33°

38°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
38°

42°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
42°

46°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

48°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

50°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

50°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

49°

4 PM
Sunny
1%
49°

46°

5 PM
Sunny
2%
46°

42°

6 PM
Clear
4%
42°

40°

7 PM
Clear
5%
40°
