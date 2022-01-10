Monday, January 10 Morning Forecast

Monday

44° / 26°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 44° 26°

Tuesday

53° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 53° 35°

Wednesday

54° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 54° 34°

Thursday

52° / 32°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 52° 32°

Friday

51° / 32°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 51° 32°

Saturday

36° / 28°
Rain/Snow
Rain/Snow 30% 36° 28°

Sunday

42° / 26°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 42° 26°

26°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
26°

31°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
31°

35°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
35°

39°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

41°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
41°

43°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
43°

44°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
44°

44°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
44°

40°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
40°

36°

6 PM
Clear
1%
36°

33°

7 PM
Clear
1%
33°

32°

8 PM
Clear
2%
32°

30°

9 PM
Clear
3%
30°

29°

10 PM
Clear
3%
29°

29°

11 PM
Clear
3%
29°

29°

12 AM
Clear
4%
29°

28°

1 AM
Clear
4%
28°

27°

2 AM
Clear
4%
27°

27°

3 AM
Clear
3%
27°

27°

4 AM
Clear
3%
27°

27°

5 AM
Clear
4%
27°

27°

6 AM
Clear
4%
27°

27°

7 AM
Clear
3%
27°

28°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
28°

High pressure is building in and this is going to bring more sunshine today. Temperatures were cooler as we ended the weekend thanks to the cold front that moved through overnight Saturday but today, winds have turned back around from the SW. That brings warmer air up into the Ozarks eventually but our Monday will be seasonable. Highs look to rise back into the mid-40s under plenty of sun. As this ridge continues to take over the Upper-Midwest, clear skies prevail. Overnight, conditions will be quiet with temps falling back into the mid-20s. A big jump in our temps takes place tomorrow as breezy southerly winds kick. Afternoon readings surge back into the low to mid-50s along with lots of sunshine. Temperatures stay well above average for this time of the year as we hit mid-week but we do begin to see some higher clouds. Those high clouds will stream in ahead of a weak front that looks to move through Wednesday night. At the moment, it’s looking to come through dry with temps just dropping a few degrees on Thursday and Friday. Another disturbance begins to approach the region on Friday and that’s going to bring an increase in the cloud cover. We’ll likely see peeks of sunshine early in the day with overcast conditions on tap by the evening. As this clipper-system sinks southward, it’s going to coincide with some colder air and that is leading to the potential for rain and snow. The track is going to be key because right now, it’s looking like we’ll be on the warmer side of the system a little bit longer. If the area of low-pressure dives southward to our west sooner, then we’ll be able to tap into the colder air. It’s something we’ll be watching closely so stay tuned. Highs on Saturday will only be in the 30s and with the wind, it’ll likely feel much colder. Temps rebound some as we end the weekend with highs rounding out toward seasonable norms, climbing back into the low to mid-40s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Sunny

Springfield Mo

19°F Sunny Feels like 14°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 5 to 15 mph.
26°F Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

21°F Sunny Feels like 21°
Wind
1 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
27°F A clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ESE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

23°F Sunny Feels like 23°
Wind
0 mph W
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

24°F Sunny Feels like 14°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
22°F Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

22°F Sunny Feels like 15°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
24°F Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

