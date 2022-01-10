Monday, January 10 Morning Forecast

High pressure is building in and this is going to bring more sunshine today. Temperatures were cooler as we ended the weekend thanks to the cold front that moved through overnight Saturday but today, winds have turned back around from the SW. That brings warmer air up into the Ozarks eventually but our Monday will be seasonable. Highs look to rise back into the mid-40s under plenty of sun. As this ridge continues to take over the Upper-Midwest, clear skies prevail. Overnight, conditions will be quiet with temps falling back into the mid-20s. A big jump in our temps takes place tomorrow as breezy southerly winds kick. Afternoon readings surge back into the low to mid-50s along with lots of sunshine. Temperatures stay well above average for this time of the year as we hit mid-week but we do begin to see some higher clouds. Those high clouds will stream in ahead of a weak front that looks to move through Wednesday night. At the moment, it’s looking to come through dry with temps just dropping a few degrees on Thursday and Friday. Another disturbance begins to approach the region on Friday and that’s going to bring an increase in the cloud cover. We’ll likely see peeks of sunshine early in the day with overcast conditions on tap by the evening. As this clipper-system sinks southward, it’s going to coincide with some colder air and that is leading to the potential for rain and snow. The track is going to be key because right now, it’s looking like we’ll be on the warmer side of the system a little bit longer. If the area of low-pressure dives southward to our west sooner, then we’ll be able to tap into the colder air. It’s something we’ll be watching closely so stay tuned. Highs on Saturday will only be in the 30s and with the wind, it’ll likely feel much colder. Temps rebound some as we end the weekend with highs rounding out toward seasonable norms, climbing back into the low to mid-40s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer