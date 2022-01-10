Monday, January 10 Evening Forecast

Winter extremes taking a break over the next several days.

We’re in for another clear and cold night with temperatures falling into the 20s.

Tuesday marks the beginning of a January mild spell. Breezy southwest winds will blow in some warmer weather with sunshine pushing afternoon temperatures into the 50s.

More of the same can be expected Wednesday but there will be some high cloudiness. Temperatures will again climb into the 50s.

A cold front moving through Wednesday night won’t have much impact on temperatures with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s again Thursday.

Friday looks cloudier as high cloudiness spills in and thickens up Friday morning. The afternoon looks cloudy with temperatures running a little cooler, especially off to the east.

A storm diving into the Eastern U.S. will push a cold front through Friday night. There could be some light rain showers later in the night with temperatures falling.

Saturday is shaping up to be a cold and brisk day. Wraparound clouds may come with a little light snow or snow flurries Saturday. Temperatures won’t warm much with morning lows in the upper 20s and afternoon highs in the 30s.

The second half of the weekend looks brighter. We’re in for a cold start to the day Sunday with temperatures climbing into the 40s during the afternoon.

Another shot of cold air will arrive by Monday and this will keep the pattern chilly into early next week.

Temperatures may briefly warm back up through the middle of next week, but it looks like a more extended round of cold weather will develop later in the week.