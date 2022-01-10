Monday, January 10 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

45° / 25°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 45° 25°

Tuesday

54° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 54° 33°

Wednesday

55° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 55° 34°

Thursday

54° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 54° 33°

Friday

51° / 28°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 51° 28°

Saturday

35° / 19°
Rain/Snow
Rain/Snow 30% 35° 19°

Sunday

43° / 29°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 43° 29°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

35°

8 PM
Clear
1%
35°

33°

9 PM
Clear
1%
33°

31°

10 PM
Clear
1%
31°

28°

11 PM
Clear
1%
28°

28°

12 AM
Clear
1%
28°

28°

1 AM
Clear
1%
28°

27°

2 AM
Clear
2%
27°

27°

3 AM
Clear
3%
27°

26°

4 AM
Clear
3%
26°

27°

5 AM
Clear
3%
27°

27°

6 AM
Clear
3%
27°

27°

7 AM
Clear
3%
27°

28°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
28°

33°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
33°

38°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
38°

42°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
42°

46°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

50°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

52°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

52°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

51°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

49°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

45°

6 PM
Clear
0%
45°

43°

7 PM
Clear
0%
43°

Winter extremes taking a break over the next several days.

We’re in for another clear and cold night with temperatures falling into the 20s.

Tuesday marks the beginning of a January mild spell. Breezy southwest winds will blow in some warmer weather with sunshine pushing afternoon temperatures into the 50s.

More of the same can be expected Wednesday but there will be some high cloudiness. Temperatures will again climb into the 50s.

A cold front moving through Wednesday night won’t have much impact on temperatures with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s again Thursday.

Friday looks cloudier as high cloudiness spills in and thickens up Friday morning. The afternoon looks cloudy with temperatures running a little cooler, especially off to the east.

A storm diving into the Eastern U.S. will push a cold front through Friday night. There could be some light rain showers later in the night with temperatures falling.

Saturday is shaping up to be a cold and brisk day. Wraparound clouds may come with a little light snow or snow flurries Saturday. Temperatures won’t warm much with morning lows in the upper 20s and afternoon highs in the 30s.

The second half of the weekend looks brighter. We’re in for a cold start to the day Sunday with temperatures climbing into the 40s during the afternoon.

Another shot of cold air will arrive by Monday and this will keep the pattern chilly into early next week.

Temperatures may briefly warm back up through the middle of next week, but it looks like a more extended round of cold weather will develop later in the week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Clear

Springfield Mo

32°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
1 mph NNW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 25F. Winds SSE at 5 to 15 mph.
25°F Clear skies. Low 25F. Winds SSE at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

40°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
0 mph N
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

38°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
2 mph WNW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
26°F Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

33°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
2 mph NW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 23F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
23°F A clear sky. Low 23F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

35°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
4 mph NW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
24°F Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

