Monday, February 8 Evening Forecast

Cold and icy weather to continue with the worst of the cold yet to come.

For tonight, we’ve seen temperatures drop early this evening in and around Springfield as winds shifted to the north. This opened the door to much colder air north of the interstate and temperatures quickly slid from the low 30s into the mid-20s. This quickly increased the risk of icy roads in and around Springfield. The colder air won’t make it into Northern Arkansas, but temperatures will still slip a few degrees below freezing overnight. This will increase the risk of icy roads as light freezing rain continues through midnight before slowly tapering off through sunrise.

Tuesday will remain cloudy and cold with highs only in the teens and 20s north of the state line with low to mid-30s across Northern Arkansas. There could be some additional patchy drizzle, but it doesn’t look very widespread.

That will change Tuesday night as another wave of freezing rain spreads in, continuing through much of Wednesday. This will result in additional light accumulations of ice across Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas. There could also be some light snow closer to Central Missouri where the cold air mass is deeper.

Ice accumulations through Wednesday will be primarily along and south of the interstate with totals of 1 to 2 tenths of an inch. Higher amounts up to a third of an inch are possible south of Hwy. 60. The heavier ice totals may be enough for a few tree limbs to come down leading to spotty power outages. Snow amounts near Central Missouri won’t be much, generally a half an inch or less.

The risk for a light wintry mix will continue into Thursday morning before ending. Skies will remain mainly cloudy and temperatures will remain below freezing.

Friday may offer up our best chance for a bit of sunshine as clouds try to thin out. Temperatures will remain cold though with highs remaining below freezing.

The worst of the cold out of this pattern will develop this weekend and extend into early next week as a chunk of very cold air associated with the polar vortex drops south. Afternoon highs will only be in the teens with lows possibly dropping below zero. There could also be some snow with the highest chances centered around Saturday and Monday.

The long stretch of frigid weather will be notable, and it could be the longest stretch of subfreezing days in over a decade. The deep freeze may not ease until the second half of next week.

