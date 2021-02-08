Monday, February 7 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KOLR Big Game 728x90

We ended the weekend on a gray and wintry note and that’s exactly how our second week of the month is starting. Another disturbance is tracking into the Ozarks and that is going to bring the next round of freezing drizzle and mixed precipitation to the region. Really north of Highway 54 is where we see the best chance of light snow with points south generally seeing freezing drizzle. Untreated roads will become slick today with minor accumulations of both ice and snow possible. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued as a result so make sure you travel with caution. They’re slated to expire at 6 PM this evening. Highs will be stuck in the 20s and 30s today which will aid in the icy travel. The threat of freezing drizzle continues through the overnight and into Tuesday as a piece of energy tracks through the viewing area. Advisories will likely be issued again across Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas for the potential impacts. We keep this trend going into Wednesday as these impulses work through the Ozarks. A mixed bag of precip. is possible once again with temperatures remaining stuck in the 20s and 30s. We really don’t tap into the colder air until Thursday as an upper-level cold front swings through. This could bring us a round of snow showers to the area with temps only topping out in the 20s. The Arctic air seeps southward to end the workweek and begin Valentine’s Weekend. Highs will be in the teens and 20s Friday under peeks of sunshine. This active weather pattern continues into the first half of the weekend with snow showers on the table for Saturday. We’ll be watching closely because minor accumulations are looking possible. Lows Saturday night into Sunday morning could then dip sub-zero across the area with wind chills possibly in the teens below 0. Highs on Valentine’s Day only look to rise into the lower teens under mostly cloudy skies.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

26°F Cloudy Feels like 16°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with freezing drizzle. Low 21F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip. 30%.
21°F Overcast with freezing drizzle. Low 21F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip. 30%.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fog

Branson

26°F Fog Feels like 17°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
28°F Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
65%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fog

Harrison

25°F Fog Feels like 16°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early changing to a mix of steady rain and freezing rain overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%.
29°F Rain showers early changing to a mix of steady rain and freezing rain overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 60%.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
63%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

24°F Cloudy Feels like 16°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 19F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
19°F Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 19F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

24°F Cloudy Feels like 16°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain and freezing rain...becoming light overnight. Low 28F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
28°F Periods of rain and freezing rain...becoming light overnight. Low 28F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
67%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

32° / 21°
Freezing Drizzle
Freezing Drizzle 40% 32° 21°

Tuesday

30° / 25°
Freezing Drizzle
Freezing Drizzle 30% 30° 25°

Wednesday

29° / 18°
Wintry Mix
Wintry Mix 30% 29° 18°

Thursday

24° / 11°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 30% 24° 11°

Friday

23° /
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 14% 23°

Saturday

16° / -3°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 30% 16° -3°

Sunday

12° /
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 12°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

27°

8 AM
Cloudy
12%
27°

28°

9 AM
Cloudy
13%
28°

29°

10 AM
Few Snow Showers
34%
29°

29°

11 AM
Snow Showers
56%
29°

30°

12 PM
Snow Showers
60%
30°

31°

1 PM
Snow Showers
60%
31°

32°

2 PM
Snow Showers
51%
32°

32°

3 PM
Snow Showers
46%
32°

31°

4 PM
Snow Showers
41%
31°

31°

5 PM
Snow Showers
41%
31°

31°

6 PM
Snow Showers
52%
31°

31°

7 PM
Snow Showers
57%
31°

31°

8 PM
Snow Showers
58%
31°

31°

9 PM
Snow Showers
57%
31°

30°

10 PM
Snow Showers
47%
30°

29°

11 PM
Snow Showers
35%
29°

29°

12 AM
Cloudy
21%
29°

28°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
28°

27°

2 AM
Cloudy
22%
27°

27°

3 AM
Cloudy
19%
27°

26°

4 AM
Cloudy
23%
26°

26°

5 AM
Cloudy
23%
26°

25°

6 AM
Cloudy
17%
25°

24°

7 AM
Cloudy
16%
24°

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100

Run It Back