Monday, February 7 Morning Forecast

We ended the weekend on a gray and wintry note and that’s exactly how our second week of the month is starting. Another disturbance is tracking into the Ozarks and that is going to bring the next round of freezing drizzle and mixed precipitation to the region. Really north of Highway 54 is where we see the best chance of light snow with points south generally seeing freezing drizzle. Untreated roads will become slick today with minor accumulations of both ice and snow possible. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued as a result so make sure you travel with caution. They’re slated to expire at 6 PM this evening. Highs will be stuck in the 20s and 30s today which will aid in the icy travel. The threat of freezing drizzle continues through the overnight and into Tuesday as a piece of energy tracks through the viewing area. Advisories will likely be issued again across Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas for the potential impacts. We keep this trend going into Wednesday as these impulses work through the Ozarks. A mixed bag of precip. is possible once again with temperatures remaining stuck in the 20s and 30s. We really don’t tap into the colder air until Thursday as an upper-level cold front swings through. This could bring us a round of snow showers to the area with temps only topping out in the 20s. The Arctic air seeps southward to end the workweek and begin Valentine’s Weekend. Highs will be in the teens and 20s Friday under peeks of sunshine. This active weather pattern continues into the first half of the weekend with snow showers on the table for Saturday. We’ll be watching closely because minor accumulations are looking possible. Lows Saturday night into Sunday morning could then dip sub-zero across the area with wind chills possibly in the teens below 0. Highs on Valentine’s Day only look to rise into the lower teens under mostly cloudy skies.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer