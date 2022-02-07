High pressure is building in to kick-start the week and that is going to bring not only more sunshine, but more warming too. Highs are going to climb back closer to seasonable norms this afternoon under mainly sunny skies. Afternoon readings look to rise back into the mid-40s around the metro. Winds turn back around from the south to southwest over the next 24 hours which brings an even bigger boost to our temps tomorrow. The upper 50s and lower 60s are on tap for Tuesday afternoon along with plenty of sun. A stronger breeze develops ahead of our next cold front which arrives on Wednesday. Temperatures are going to remain well above average for the afternoon, topping out in the mid-50s. The cooler air takes over by Thursday with highs falling back down to where they should be for early February. Highs for our Friday Eve look to be in the realm of the upper 40s and lower 50s. A big rebound is in store by Friday though ahead of our second cold front of the week. Ahead of that front, milder air streams our way but so does more moisture. That will lead to an increase in clouds. We can expect the upper 50s and lower 60s once again ahead of an Arctic shot of air for the weekend. The colder air will be progressive though with the only cold day being Saturday. Temps by Saturday afternoon will likely be around 30° with wind chills in the 20s. The clouds linger too with conditions not clearing until Saturday night as drier air continues to work in. Sunday is looking pleasant and seasonable for any Super Bowl parties that you may be attending. Look for mainly sunny skies combined with highs in the middle 40s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer