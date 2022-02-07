We’ve got a few different themes running this week and two of them go hand in hand, warmer temperatures and melting snow.

The blanket of snow left by last week’s storm is slowly melting away thanks to several days of sunshine and highs in the 40s. That process will really accelerate Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures heading quite a bit higher.

For tonight, we’ll find clear skies and breezy southwest winds. Temperatures won’t be as cold as last night, but we’ll find wind chills in the 20s all night.

Sunshine and southwest winds will send temperatures climbing to the highest levels in a week by Tuesday afternoon. Afternoon highs will generally be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest.

A cold front will move through Tuesday night, but it won’t have a lot of impact on temperatures with highs back in the 50s Wednesday. There will be a bit more cloud cover on Wednesday though.

Another cold front will sweep through Wednesday night setting us up for a cooler day on Thursday.

Temperatures will warm back up again by Friday with yet another cold front approaching by late in the day. Friday’s highs could be the warmest of the week with temperatures expected to climb into the 50s and low 60s.

Friday’s cold front will deliver a quick shot of cold weather for Saturday with highs falling back into the 30s. A cold night will follow with lows in the teens Sunday morning.

Sunshine and winds switching around to the southwest will push afternoon highs back into the 40s. Afternoon highs should be back in the 50s Monday and we could see highs in the 60s Tuesday.

The pattern through Valentine’s Day is a quiet one, but it looks like it’s set to turn more active by the middle of next week. The overall look of the pattern by the end of next week looks wetter and colder, possibly favoring some wintry weather.