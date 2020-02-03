Monday, February 3 Morning Forecast

Near record highs again today, tumbling temperatures tomorrow

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Another warm day ahead! We’ll have increasing clouds ahead of our next storm, but even with the mostly cloudy skies temperatures will be 20-30 degrees above average and just shy of record again.

I’m forecasting a high of 73 degrees for Springfield, the record is 76 (1962).

We’ll stay warm tonight with rain arriving from the south. Temps start to dip into the 30’s from the north.

Tomorrow we’ll start out with rain showers and temperatures near 40 degrees. Temperatures tumble all afternoon back through the 30’s, giving way to a light wintry mix late in the evening/ overnight. Isolated slick spots may be possible by Wednesday morning.

By Wednesday another storm will ride the stationary front. Temperatures should be cold enough for snow for most of us, with another 1-2″ likely for much of the area.

Snow exits by Wednesday night. Cold sunshine returns Thursday with highs stuck in the 30’s.

A gradual warming trend comes back through the weekend with highs in the 40’s, nudging closer to 50 degrees by Sunday.

Clear

Springfield

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
43°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
12 mph WSW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Branson

61°F Broken Clouds Feels like 61°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 48F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
48°F Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 48F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
50°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low near 40F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
40°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low near 40F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
11 mph WSW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
53°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

73° / 43°
Considerably cloudy, windy
Considerably cloudy, windy 10% 73° 43°

Tuesday

45° / 29°
Showers
Showers 40% 45° 29°

Wednesday

33° / 26°
Periods of snow
Periods of snow 50% 33° 26°

Thursday

37° / 27°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 37° 27°

Friday

42° / 31°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 42° 31°

Saturday

43° / 30°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 43° 30°

Sunday

50° / 31°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 50° 31°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
52°

55°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

58°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
58°

60°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
60°

63°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
63°

65°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
65°

66°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

69°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

73°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
73°

64°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
64°

61°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
61°

60°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
60°

58°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
58°

57°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
57°

55°

10 PM
Showers
40%
55°

54°

11 PM
Showers
40%
54°

53°

12 AM
Showers
40%
53°

52°

1 AM
Showers
40%
52°

51°

2 AM
Showers
40%
51°

48°

3 AM
Showers
40%
48°

46°

4 AM
Showers
40%
46°

45°

5 AM
Showers
40%
45°

43°

6 AM
Showers
50%
43°

43°

7 AM
Showers
50%
43°

