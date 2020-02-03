Monday, February 3 Morning Forecast

Another warm day ahead! We’ll have increasing clouds ahead of our next storm, but even with the mostly cloudy skies temperatures will be 20-30 degrees above average and just shy of record again.

I’m forecasting a high of 73 degrees for Springfield, the record is 76 (1962).

We’ll stay warm tonight with rain arriving from the south. Temps start to dip into the 30’s from the north.

Tomorrow we’ll start out with rain showers and temperatures near 40 degrees. Temperatures tumble all afternoon back through the 30’s, giving way to a light wintry mix late in the evening/ overnight. Isolated slick spots may be possible by Wednesday morning.

By Wednesday another storm will ride the stationary front. Temperatures should be cold enough for snow for most of us, with another 1-2″ likely for much of the area.

Snow exits by Wednesday night. Cold sunshine returns Thursday with highs stuck in the 30’s.

A gradual warming trend comes back through the weekend with highs in the 40’s, nudging closer to 50 degrees by Sunday.