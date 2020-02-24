Monday, February 24 Morning Forecast

AREAL FLOOD WATCH remains for our Missouri counties until 6 PM today. An additional 0.5″ of rain is possible in areas that already got 1″ rain overnight. Soils are saturated and there is a concern that low-water crossings may flood. Turn around, don’t drown!

Our storm system is continuing to slowly move east today. We’ll find showers continuing this afternoon on southerly winds and mild highs in the middle 50’s.

As the cold front comes through this afternoon, a strong storm with severe hail is possible in the eastern Ozarks. While this threat is low, it is not zero — keep an eye out for that!

Otherwise, showers clear by tonight and northwest winds send colder air into the Ozarks. Lows dip into the 30’s under mostly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow will be chilly with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 40’s. Another storm swipes across the Ozarks late tomorrow. This storm, we call a clipper, for its fast pace and track through the Great Lakes. Expect rain/snow showers late in the evening, changing to snow showers overnight.

Small snow accumulations are possible of a dusting to an inch. Most locations will get less than an inch, totals closer to 1″ possible in central Missouri.

On the backside of that storm, Arctic air spills into the Ozarks again, expect clouds and cold 30’s on Wednesday. Lows dip into the upper teens by Thursday morning.

Sunshine returns Friday with a boost in temperatures expected this weekend.