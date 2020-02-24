Monday, February 24 Morning Forecast

Weather

Areal Flood Watch remains in effect as showers linger

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AREAL FLOOD WATCH remains for our Missouri counties until 6 PM today. An additional 0.5″ of rain is possible in areas that already got 1″ rain overnight. Soils are saturated and there is a concern that low-water crossings may flood. Turn around, don’t drown!

Our storm system is continuing to slowly move east today. We’ll find showers continuing this afternoon on southerly winds and mild highs in the middle 50’s.

As the cold front comes through this afternoon, a strong storm with severe hail is possible in the eastern Ozarks. While this threat is low, it is not zero — keep an eye out for that!

Otherwise, showers clear by tonight and northwest winds send colder air into the Ozarks. Lows dip into the 30’s under mostly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow will be chilly with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 40’s. Another storm swipes across the Ozarks late tomorrow. This storm, we call a clipper, for its fast pace and track through the Great Lakes. Expect rain/snow showers late in the evening, changing to snow showers overnight.

Small snow accumulations are possible of a dusting to an inch. Most locations will get less than an inch, totals closer to 1″ possible in central Missouri.

On the backside of that storm, Arctic air spills into the Ozarks again, expect clouds and cold 30’s on Wednesday. Lows dip into the upper teens by Thursday morning.

Sunshine returns Friday with a boost in temperatures expected this weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Today's Forecast

More Weather
Overcast

Springfield

43°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
15 mph SE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
36°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
12 mph NW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Branson

46°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
39°F Overcast. Low 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Harrison

47°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Rolla

43°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
13 mph ESE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
37°F Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

West Plains

44°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
40°F Overcast. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

55° / 36°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 55° 36°

Tuesday

46° / 29°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 30% 46° 29°

Wednesday

34° / 20°
Morning snow showers, windy
Morning snow showers, windy 20% 34° 20°

Thursday

46° / 26°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 46° 26°

Friday

45° / 25°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 45° 25°

Saturday

49° / 29°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 49° 29°

Sunday

58° / 42°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 58° 42°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

45°

6 AM
Light Rain
70%
45°

44°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
44°

47°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
47°

48°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
48°

50°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
50°

52°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
52°

53°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
53°

54°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
54°

53°

2 PM
Light Rain
80%
53°

53°

3 PM
Showers
50%
53°

55°

4 PM
Showers
50%
55°

48°

5 PM
Showers
50%
48°

48°

6 PM
Showers
50%
48°

46°

7 PM
Showers
40%
46°

44°

8 PM
Showers
40%
44°

42°

9 PM
Showers
50%
42°

42°

10 PM
Showers
50%
42°

41°

11 PM
Few Showers
30%
41°

41°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
41°

40°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
40°

39°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
39°

39°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
39°

38°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
38°

37°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
37°

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now