Monday, February 22 Morning Forecast

A cold front has been tracking through the area and that has brought gloomy and damp conditions over the last 24 hours. Today will bring much improvement as high pressure builds in behind this front bringing lots of sun and more warmth. Highs will surge back into the 50s and possibly 60s to our south which is a tad above normal for this time of the year (50°). The breeze will increase with the pressure gradient still being tighter as the front departs. Winds will be sustained around 15-25 from the southwest which is a warmer breeze for us. With the clear skies, temps will drop overnight, dipping back into the 20s and 30s but the breeze will prevent us from falling as far. The southwesterly flow holds into Tuesday and this will help bring us the warmest day of the next 7. A ridge of high pressure will park itself on top of us which yields afternoon readings in the 60s and maybe 70s across far Southern MO and Northern AR. Our next cold front approaches on Wednesday and this one looks to come through dry but it will knock our temps back some. I think by breakfast time it should be through here and we quickly clear out behind it with lots of sun for the afternoon. Highs on Thursday look to be stuck in the 40s under a little more cloud cover. The clouds are developing ahead of our next disturbance which tracks through on Friday. This one could bring a few showers to the area but widespread rain isn’t looking likely at this point. We return to an upward trend in our temps heading into the weekend with another cold front quickly moving our way. That won’t allow us to clear much for the first half of the weekend but I do believe we’ll see some peeks of sun. Temps top out in the mid 50s Saturday afternoon and we look to do it again on Sunday. This is when our next cold front is slated to move in. With a little more moisture in the atmosphere and a bit of instability, a few storms will be possible. We will continue to monitor trends but Saturday is definitely looking like the pick of the weekend with outdoor plans not looking too good for Sunday.

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

