Monday, February 22 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Weather App

A cold front has been tracking through the area and that has brought gloomy and damp conditions over the last 24 hours. Today will bring much improvement as high pressure builds in behind this front bringing lots of sun and more warmth. Highs will surge back into the 50s and possibly 60s to our south which is a tad above normal for this time of the year (50°). The breeze will increase with the pressure gradient still being tighter as the front departs. Winds will be sustained around 15-25 from the southwest which is a warmer breeze for us. With the clear skies, temps will drop overnight, dipping back into the 20s and 30s but the breeze will prevent us from falling as far. The southwesterly flow holds into Tuesday and this will help bring us the warmest day of the next 7. A ridge of high pressure will park itself on top of us which yields afternoon readings in the 60s and maybe 70s across far Southern MO and Northern AR. Our next cold front approaches on Wednesday and this one looks to come through dry but it will knock our temps back some. I think by breakfast time it should be through here and we quickly clear out behind it with lots of sun for the afternoon. Highs on Thursday look to be stuck in the 40s under a little more cloud cover. The clouds are developing ahead of our next disturbance which tracks through on Friday. This one could bring a few showers to the area but widespread rain isn’t looking likely at this point. We return to an upward trend in our temps heading into the weekend with another cold front quickly moving our way. That won’t allow us to clear much for the first half of the weekend but I do believe we’ll see some peeks of sun. Temps top out in the mid 50s Saturday afternoon and we look to do it again on Sunday. This is when our next cold front is slated to move in. With a little more moisture in the atmosphere and a bit of instability, a few storms will be possible. We will continue to monitor trends but Saturday is definitely looking like the pick of the weekend with outdoor plans not looking too good for Sunday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Download the KOLR10 Weather App in the Apple Store

Download the KOLR10 Weather App on Google Play

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

26°F Clear Feels like 20°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
33°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

32°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

32°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
4 mph WSW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
40°F Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph W
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

30°F Clear Feels like 23°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph WSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

30°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F A clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

54° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 54° 33°

Tuesday

65° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 65° 35°

Wednesday

53° / 28°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 9% 53° 28°

Thursday

49° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 49° 33°

Friday

52° / 37°
Showers
Showers 20% 52° 37°

Saturday

55° / 39°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 55° 39°

Sunday

53° / 34°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 53° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

30°

7 AM
Sunny
2%
30°

32°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
32°

36°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
36°

39°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
39°

42°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
42°

45°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
45°

48°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
48°

50°

2 PM
Sunny
1%
50°

52°

3 PM
Sunny
1%
52°

52°

4 PM
Sunny
1%
52°

52°

5 PM
Sunny
2%
52°

49°

6 PM
Sunny
3%
49°

48°

7 PM
Clear
3%
48°

46°

8 PM
Clear
4%
46°

45°

9 PM
Clear
4%
45°

44°

10 PM
Clear
4%
44°

43°

11 PM
Clear
4%
43°

42°

12 AM
Clear
5%
42°

41°

1 AM
Clear
5%
41°

40°

2 AM
Clear
6%
40°

38°

3 AM
Clear
7%
38°

37°

4 AM
Clear
6%
37°

36°

5 AM
Clear
7%
36°

35°

6 AM
Clear
7%
35°
Weather App Team 300x250

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100