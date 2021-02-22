Monday, February 22 Evening Forecast

What a turnaround in the pattern. A week ago we were dealing with snow and the coldest weather in over 30 years. Today we enjoyed sunshine and highs well into the 50s. The warm-up isn’t over yet.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies with temperatures falling into the 30s.

Sunshine and southerly winds on Tuesday will combine forces to generate our first day this year where there is a real hint of spring in the air. Afternoon temperatures will warm well into the 60s. What’s left of the snow cover will be nearly gone by Tuesday afternoon. Ground conditions will continue to thaw and it looks like it will remain rather soggy for several more days.

A cold front will quickly and quietly move through early Wednesday. There will be a band of clouds with the front and possibly a few light showers south of the interstate. The front will exit fast enough for Wednesday to shape up to be another bright day with highs in the 50s.

We’ll wrap up the week with cooler temperatures and cloudier skies. Clouds will thicken up by Thursday afternoon with a pair of weak storms moving through the area through Friday night. Skies will stay mostly cloudy through Friday with a chance for showers. Highs both days will be in the upper 40s.

We’ll have a break between storms on Saturday. Skies look bright with highs well into the 50s. Wetter weather will develop Sunday into Monday as a storm moves out of the Southwest. We’re looking at showers and possibly some thunder on Sunday with temperatures climbing into the 50s. A front will edge south of the area by Monday morning. Cooler air will filter back in with showers continuing throughout the day as the storm moves through the region. The wetter pattern could drop 1 to 2″ of rain across the area through the period.

Clear

Springfield Mo

49°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
34°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

55°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
36°F A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph WSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

54°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph WSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rolla

50°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
11 mph SW
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph WSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

West Plains

48°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
34°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph W
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

51° / 34°
Clear
Clear 0% 51° 34°

Tuesday

67° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 67° 37°

Wednesday

53° / 28°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 9% 53° 28°

Thursday

47° / 31°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 47° 31°

Friday

48° / 33°
Showers
Showers 20% 48° 33°

Saturday

57° / 42°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 57° 42°

Sunday

54° / 42°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 54° 42°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

7 PM
Clear
1%
50°

48°

8 PM
Clear
1%
48°

47°

9 PM
Clear
1%
47°

44°

10 PM
Clear
1%
44°

44°

11 PM
Clear
2%
44°

43°

12 AM
Clear
2%
43°

42°

1 AM
Clear
2%
42°

41°

2 AM
Clear
5%
41°

39°

3 AM
Clear
5%
39°

38°

4 AM
Clear
6%
38°

36°

5 AM
Clear
7%
36°

35°

6 AM
Clear
7%
35°

35°

7 AM
Sunny
7%
35°

37°

8 AM
Sunny
6%
37°

41°

9 AM
Sunny
4%
41°

45°

10 AM
Sunny
3%
45°

49°

11 AM
Sunny
2%
49°

53°

12 PM
Sunny
2%
53°

56°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
56°

59°

2 PM
Sunny
1%
59°

60°

3 PM
Sunny
1%
60°

60°

4 PM
Sunny
1%
60°

59°

5 PM
Sunny
2%
59°

57°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
3%
57°
