Monday, February 22 Evening Forecast

What a turnaround in the pattern. A week ago we were dealing with snow and the coldest weather in over 30 years. Today we enjoyed sunshine and highs well into the 50s. The warm-up isn’t over yet.

For tonight, we’ll find starry skies with temperatures falling into the 30s.

Sunshine and southerly winds on Tuesday will combine forces to generate our first day this year where there is a real hint of spring in the air. Afternoon temperatures will warm well into the 60s. What’s left of the snow cover will be nearly gone by Tuesday afternoon. Ground conditions will continue to thaw and it looks like it will remain rather soggy for several more days.

A cold front will quickly and quietly move through early Wednesday. There will be a band of clouds with the front and possibly a few light showers south of the interstate. The front will exit fast enough for Wednesday to shape up to be another bright day with highs in the 50s.

We’ll wrap up the week with cooler temperatures and cloudier skies. Clouds will thicken up by Thursday afternoon with a pair of weak storms moving through the area through Friday night. Skies will stay mostly cloudy through Friday with a chance for showers. Highs both days will be in the upper 40s.

We’ll have a break between storms on Saturday. Skies look bright with highs well into the 50s. Wetter weather will develop Sunday into Monday as a storm moves out of the Southwest. We’re looking at showers and possibly some thunder on Sunday with temperatures climbing into the 50s. A front will edge south of the area by Monday morning. Cooler air will filter back in with showers continuing throughout the day as the storm moves through the region. The wetter pattern could drop 1 to 2″ of rain across the area through the period.