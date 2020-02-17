Monday, February 17 Morning Forecast

Light showers today but still warm

We’re starting out mostly cloudy and warmer this morning with temperatures in the 40’s!

Bring umbrellas with you today. We’re sandwiched in between two fronts today. The front to the south is supplying southerly winds and warm air. Temperatures will be in the middle/ upper 50’s again today despite cloudy skies.

The front to the north will help generate showers as we head through the afternoon. Showers will be light and spotty with rain totals just up to 0.10″. There isn’t terribly colder air behind either front which is good — no wintry weather in the forecast.

However, a wind shift to the north will bring in a cooler air mass tonight. Lows will drop into the middle 30’s, still 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

North winds will keep us chilly tomorrow. Highs will be colder in the lower 40’s under mostly cloudy skies.

We stay in a chilly and cloudy pattern through Wednesday with highs still about 5 degrees below average in the lower 40’s.

By Thursday the stationary front slips and an Arctic high will be allowed to seep into the Ozarks. We’ll find bright blue skies with high temperatures stuck in the middle 30’s! Overnight lows dip into the teens by Friday morning.

Friday we’ll find southerly winds and rebounding temperatures. Highs will go back into the 40’s under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures continue to warm-up this weekend ahead of our next big storm. We’ll find highs closer to average with a rain chance late Saturday into Sunday.

Today's Forecast

Overcast

Springfield

49°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
14 mph N
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Branson

48°F Overcast Feels like 46°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
38°F Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Rolla

47°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
34°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

West Plains

48°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early with some clearing overnight. Low near 40F. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
40°F Showers early with some clearing overnight. Low near 40F. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
11 mph NW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

57° / 35°
Showers possible
Showers possible 30% 57° 35°

Tuesday

42° / 27°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 42° 27°

Wednesday

44° / 25°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 44° 25°

Thursday

38° / 19°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 10% 38° 19°

Friday

44° / 30°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 44° 30°

Saturday

48° / 35°
Showers possible
Showers possible 10% 48° 35°

Sunday

48° / 40°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 30% 48° 40°

Hourly Forecast

49°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
49°

48°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
48°

49°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
49°

49°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
49°

51°

10 AM
Few Showers
30%
51°

53°

11 AM
Showers
40%
53°

54°

12 PM
Showers
40%
54°

55°

1 PM
Showers
40%
55°

55°

2 PM
Showers
40%
55°

55°

3 PM
Showers
50%
55°

57°

4 PM
Showers
50%
57°

54°

5 PM
Showers
50%
54°

53°

6 PM
Showers
40%
53°

51°

7 PM
Few Showers
30%
51°

50°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
50°

49°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
49°

48°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
48°

46°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
46°

45°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
45°

44°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
44°

42°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
42°

40°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
40°

39°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
39°

37°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
37°

