Monday, February 17 Morning Forecast

We’re starting out mostly cloudy and warmer this morning with temperatures in the 40’s!

Bring umbrellas with you today. We’re sandwiched in between two fronts today. The front to the south is supplying southerly winds and warm air. Temperatures will be in the middle/ upper 50’s again today despite cloudy skies.

The front to the north will help generate showers as we head through the afternoon. Showers will be light and spotty with rain totals just up to 0.10″. There isn’t terribly colder air behind either front which is good — no wintry weather in the forecast.

However, a wind shift to the north will bring in a cooler air mass tonight. Lows will drop into the middle 30’s, still 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

North winds will keep us chilly tomorrow. Highs will be colder in the lower 40’s under mostly cloudy skies.

We stay in a chilly and cloudy pattern through Wednesday with highs still about 5 degrees below average in the lower 40’s.

By Thursday the stationary front slips and an Arctic high will be allowed to seep into the Ozarks. We’ll find bright blue skies with high temperatures stuck in the middle 30’s! Overnight lows dip into the teens by Friday morning.

Friday we’ll find southerly winds and rebounding temperatures. Highs will go back into the 40’s under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures continue to warm-up this weekend ahead of our next big storm. We’ll find highs closer to average with a rain chance late Saturday into Sunday.