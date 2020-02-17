Monday, February 17 Evening Forecast

Milder weather the past couple of days will be replaced by a colder pattern for the rest of the week.

The cold front delivering the first shot of cold is moving through this evening. Temperatures will remain on the mild side into the evening before tumbling into the 30s after midnight. There will be some patchy light shower activity or mist overnight. Temperatures by morning will settle into the low to mid-30s north to mid to upper 30s south.

Skies will remain cloudy through the morning Tuesday with a chance for light rain showers through early afternoon. Clouds will slowly clear by mid to late afternoon. Temperatures will remain cold, struggling to get back into the low 40s.

TUESDAY’S FORECAST

Skies will become mostly clear for a short time Tuesday night before clouds fill back in during the day Wednesday. Temperatures will remain chilly with morning lows in the 20s and afternoon highs in the 40s.

A piece of arctic air will build in by Thursday. This will make for an interesting forecast late Wednesday night into Thursday as some snow tries to spread in from the west. It will be a battle between snow and very dry air moving in with the arctic high with the dry air winning out over the northeast half of the area. It does look like some light snow will try to clip the southwest corner of Missouri, southwest of Springfield. Snow is more likely to the south across Northern Arkansas, especially Northwest Arkansas. This is where some light accumulations could occur.

SNOW POSSIBLE FOR SOME EARLY THURSDAY

Temperatures will remain cold on Thursday with morning lows in the upper 20s and afternoon highs in the 30s.

A cold night will follow as skies clear out and winds become light. Temperatures will tumble into the teens.

The bitter cold Friday morning will ease by afternoon as sunny skies push temperatures into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Friday will likely be the nicest day of the week with clouds streaming back in on Saturday followed by wet weather Saturday night through Sunday night as a storm passes by to the south. Temperatures will remain cool with highs in the 40s both Saturday and Sunday. Right now, it appears the storm will bring mainly just a cold rain to the area.

Showers could linger into early Monday with slow clearing later in the day.