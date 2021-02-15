Monday, February 15 Morning Forecast

Cold & snowy morning across the Ozarks.

WIND CHILL WARNING continues until Tuesday morning at 9 AM for everyone. Feel-like temperatures will be stuck between -10° and -25° until then. Limit your time outside and dress in layers!

WINTER STORM WARNING continues until 6 PM tonight. Roads are slick and hazardous. By the end of the day, 4-6″+ will be on the ground. Snow showers will continue through the day. Use caution all day.

The snow will taper off to flurries by early Monday evening with flurries possible throughout the night. Clouds will try to break up a bit Tuesday only to thicken back up by late afternoon as the next snowstorm approaches. Morning lows Tuesday will likely be the coldest we’ll experience out of this stretch of frigid weather, dipping well below zero and possibly near -10° northwest of Springfield. Some sun on Tuesday will help warm temperatures into the mid-teens for highs.

The next storm in this snowy pattern will push snow into the area Tuesday night. The snow will continue through Wednesday, tapering off by Thursday morning. Snow totals will again be highest to the southeast, generally 3 to 6″ near and south of I-44 with 1 to 3″ closer to Kansas City. Temperatures won’t be quite as cold with this storm with highs in the low 20s both Wednesday and Thursday.

The second storm will bring the area’s snow depth to 6 to 12″. Travel will continue to be impacted, even when it’s not snowing. Temperatures and weather conditions just won’t allow roads to improve very much into Friday.

Friday will mark the turnaround in the pattern as sunshine pushes temperatures to close to freezing. If we don’t top 32° it will bring us to 13 straight days where we’ve failed to warm above freezing. We haven’t done that since December of 1983.

The arctic blast finally loses its grip over the weekend. We should see some sunshine again on Saturday with highs above freezing. The next storm that moves in by Sunday will bring mainly rain to the area. Warmer weather is expected into the following week.

Cloudy

Springfield Mo

-2°F Cloudy Feels like -22°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Record low temperatures expected. Low around -10F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
-9°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Record low temperatures expected. Low around -10F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Branson

1°F Cloudy Feels like -14°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Record low temperatures expected. Low -5F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
-5°F Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Record low temperatures expected. Low -5F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Harrison

1°F Cloudy Feels like -15°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Record low temperatures expected. Low near -4F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
-4°F Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Record low temperatures expected. Low near -4F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NW
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Rolla

-3°F Cloudy Feels like -23°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Record low temperatures expected. Low -5F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
-5°F Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Record low temperatures expected. Low -5F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

West Plains

1°F Cloudy Feels like -17°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Record low temperatures expected. Low -3F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
-3°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Record low temperatures expected. Low -3F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

/ -9°
Snow
Snow 65% -9°

Tuesday

16° / 11°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 13% 16° 11°

Wednesday

21° / 11°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 46% 21° 11°

Thursday

22° /
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 22°

Friday

32° / 18°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 32° 18°

Saturday

42° / 30°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 42° 30°

Sunday

44° / 28°
Showers
Showers 52% 44° 28°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

-4°

6 AM
Snow Showers
55%
-4°

-4°

7 AM
Cloudy
24%
-4°

-4°

8 AM
Snow Showers
47%
-4°

-3°

9 AM
Snow Showers
45%
-3°

-3°

10 AM
Few Snow Showers
34%
-3°

-2°

11 AM
Few Snow Showers
34%
-2°

-1°

12 PM
Snow Showers
49%
-1°

1 PM
Snow Showers
53%

2 PM
Snow Showers
44%

3 PM
Few Snow Showers
33%

4 PM
Cloudy
24%

5 PM
Cloudy
24%

6 PM
Cloudy
10%

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%

8 PM
Cloudy
8%

-1°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
-1°

-1°

10 PM
Cloudy
6%
-1°

-1°

11 PM
Cloudy
6%
-1°

-1°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
-1°

-2°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
-2°

-3°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
-3°

-4°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
-4°

-5°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
-5°

-6°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
-6°
