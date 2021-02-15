Monday, February 15 Evening Forecast

Record cold wave continues across the region and another round of snow expected by Tuesday night.

The snow has just about wrapped up as of early Monday evening. Springfield picked up around 5″, the biggest snow event in Springfield since February 2015. A general 4 to 6″ fell across the Ozarks with locally higher amounts. The snow came with record cold too. Today marked the second day with highs in the single digits, 0° in Springfield. This shattered the previous record low high of 17° set in 1900 and was the coldest high temperature recorded since December 22, 1989. Record low highs were set across the Ozarks and there were a few locations that set record lows too.

Tonight will be the coldest night of this cold wave. Lows will be well below zero, generally -5 to -10°. Cloud cover is the one thing preventing us from going even lower, so if we do clear out parts of the area could go below -10°. Either way, record lows are likely to be set in most locations Tuesday morning. This will come with wind chills that will continue to be in the -10 to -25° range.

Tuesday will offer up some sunshine with afternoon temperatures climbing all the way up into the teens! This will be the warmest day we’ve experienced since Saturday but will be cold enough to challenge record low highs once again.

The next wave of snow will spread in Tuesday night, arriving in most areas by midnight. The snow will be light to moderate and will continue through Wednesday. Temperatures will remain very cold and will produce high snow ratios once again. Amounts will range from 1 to 3″ north of the interstate to 3 to 6″ south. This will bring the area’s snow depth to 6 to 12″ by Thursday.

Clouds will linger through Thursday and there could be some flurries. Temperatures will remain very cold too with highs in the low 20s.

We’ll be dealing with lows in the single digits again Friday morning, but sunshine and westerly winds will start bringing warmer weather back to the Ozarks. Highs will be around 32°, and it will be our first day that we start to melt off snow.

Weekend temperatures will really start to work on the snow with highs in the 40s on both days. There should be a fair amount of sun on Saturday ahead of a storm that will move through on Sunday. Precipitation may spread in late Saturday night. We’ll have to watch out for the potential for slick roads. Temperatures will drop to near freezing and ground temperatures will likely still be below freezing. Rain showers will remain possible into Sunday.

The pattern looks warmer into the following week with highs back in the low 50s by Monday.