Our Valentine’s Day is starting off quietly and that will continue throughout the day as high pressure holds. An abundance of sunshine is in store with milder air streaming in. The southwesterly flow will prevail and that will make for highs in the mid-50s. That breeze will increase from the south tomorrow with gusts possibly over 30 mph. Highs will be well above normal thanks to that southerly wind with readings expected to be in the mid-60s. The wind will stay strong ahead of our next storm system which is slated to arrive Wednesday. We’ll stay mild Wednesday even though we won’t see much sun. Clouds will be thick and as the cold front starts to move in, we’ll see showers breaking out by the late afternoon. More widespread and heavy rain develops overnight Wednesday. That rain will likely start to turn into freezing rain by early morning Thursday as temps fall toward the freezing mark. As the atmosphere cools, that freezing rain will start to mix with and change to sleet and then eventually snow. The track of the low is going to be key and that will determine the precipitation type and change over time. As it’s looking now, the majority of the precipitation on Thursday will be wintry. The temperatures gradient is going to be sharp and a little distance will make a big difference in who sees plain rain and who sees snow, a fair amount of it possibly. This is something we’re going to watch extremely close so stay tuned. Minor accumulations are looking likely across the Ozarks with the heaviest snow farther to the north across Central Missouri. If this low shifts farther to the south, that heavy snow could shift our way. Again, little distances throughout the area will make a big difference. Snow begins to taper off Thursday night with a few snow showers still moving through. High pressure takes back over on Friday and that leads to a big return of the sun. Milder air will also take over with seasonable conditions on tap Friday afternoon. The warming trend continues into the weekend with this ridge taking over the heart of the country. This will bring more sunshine through Saturday and Sunday with highs surging back into the 60s to close out the weekend.