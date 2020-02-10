Monday, February 10 Morning Forecast

We’re starting out damp this morning with wet roads and patchy fog lingering behind yesterday’s cold front.

We’ll keep mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with temperatures in the lower 40’s.

Tonight a weak little disturbance rolls through with light and spotty rain/snow mix possible. Precipitation will be light enough and road temperatures warm enough that no roads impacts are expected. Lows dip towards 30 degrees and any rain/snow should exit by the morning.

We’ll keep mostly cloudy skies and chilly 40’s again on Tuesday ahead of our next big storm. Rain arrives Tuesday night with lows in the middle 30’s.

Expect “warm” air upstairs in the atmosphere to spread north on southerly winds during the day on Tuesday. This will keep precipitation all rain Tuesday afternoon, with totals of 0.5″-1″ possible. Highs stay chilly in the upper 30’s.

By Wednesday night much colder air comes in on the backside of this storm. By then most of the precipitation will have exited, whatever light precipitation is left will change to snow. A dusting to 1″ snow will be possible in central MO by Thursday morning, otherwise, we should really miss out on a big wintry opportunity.

By Thursday temperatures plummet!! A big Canadian high will settle in bringing mostly sunny skies and bitterly cold temperatures. Highs will struggle to reach 30 degrees with most locations getting stuck in the 20’s! Expect lows in the teens with wind chills in the single digits by Friday morning.

Friday afternoon will find moderating temperatures but still chilly. Cold cupid for Valentine’s Day with sunshine and highs in the lower 40’s.

Temperatures continue to slowly rebound back towards 50 degrees through the weekend.