Monday, February 10 Morning Forecast

Mostly cloudy and chilly today, light rain/snow tonight

We’re starting out damp this morning with wet roads and patchy fog lingering behind yesterday’s cold front.

We’ll keep mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with temperatures in the lower 40’s.

Tonight a weak little disturbance rolls through with light and spotty rain/snow mix possible. Precipitation will be light enough and road temperatures warm enough that no roads impacts are expected. Lows dip towards 30 degrees and any rain/snow should exit by the morning.

We’ll keep mostly cloudy skies and chilly 40’s again on Tuesday ahead of our next big storm. Rain arrives Tuesday night with lows in the middle 30’s.

Expect “warm” air upstairs in the atmosphere to spread north on southerly winds during the day on Tuesday. This will keep precipitation all rain Tuesday afternoon, with totals of 0.5″-1″ possible. Highs stay chilly in the upper 30’s.

By Wednesday night much colder air comes in on the backside of this storm. By then most of the precipitation will have exited, whatever light precipitation is left will change to snow. A dusting to 1″ snow will be possible in central MO by Thursday morning, otherwise, we should really miss out on a big wintry opportunity.

By Thursday temperatures plummet!! A big Canadian high will settle in bringing mostly sunny skies and bitterly cold temperatures. Highs will struggle to reach 30 degrees with most locations getting stuck in the 20’s! Expect lows in the teens with wind chills in the single digits by Friday morning.

Friday afternoon will find moderating temperatures but still chilly. Cold cupid for Valentine’s Day with sunshine and highs in the lower 40’s.

Temperatures continue to slowly rebound back towards 50 degrees through the weekend.

Overcast

Springfield

31°F Overcast Feels like 22°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
30°F Rain showers this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

37°F Overcast Feels like 31°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
33°F Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

39°F Overcast Feels like 33°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
33°F Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

33°F Overcast Feels like 25°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening changing to a few snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
31°F Rain showers this evening changing to a few snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

41°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
33°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

42° / 30°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 42° 30°

Tuesday

43° / 34°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 43° 34°

Wednesday

39° / 20°
Rain
Rain 70% 39° 20°

Thursday

30° / 17°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 30° 17°

Friday

42° / 29°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 42° 29°

Saturday

50° / 37°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 50° 37°

Sunday

53° / 39°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 30% 53° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

31°

6 AM
Cloudy
0%
31°

30°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
30°

30°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
30°

30°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
30°

32°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
32°

34°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
34°

36°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
36°

38°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
38°

39°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

40°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
40°

42°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
42°

40°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
40°

39°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
39°

38°

7 PM
Few Showers
30%
38°

38°

8 PM
Showers
40%
38°

37°

9 PM
Showers
40%
37°

36°

10 PM
Showers
40%
36°

35°

11 PM
Showers
40%
35°

35°

12 AM
Rain/Snow Showers
50%
35°

35°

1 AM
Snow Showers
50%
35°

35°

2 AM
Snow Showers
40%
35°

35°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
35°

34°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
34°

34°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
34°

