Monday, February 10 Evening Forecast

Clouds refused to budge today along and south of the interstate. This kept temperatures colder there where highs were in the 30s. This will play a role this evening as the next wave of precipitation moves in. Rain will spread in after sunset with a changeover to light snow in parts of the area. Higher elevation areas near and south of the interstate will be favored for the changeover. This will tend to be areas from Monett east across Marshfield and Salem. Temperatures look like they’ll be just cold enough to support a period of light snow from late evening past midnight. The precipitation will move out before sunrise.

Light accumulations of an inch or less look possible, mainly on grassy surfaces and rooftops. Only minor road impacts are expected with road temperatures remaining a little above freezing.

SNOW POSSIBLE TONIGHT FOR SOME

Another cold and cloudy day will follow with temperatures warming through the 30s into the low 40s.

The next storm will sweep into the area Tuesday night. This one will bring mainly rain to the area with a cold rain Tuesday night through Wednesday tapering off to mainly drizzle by late afternoon. Some snow is possible closer to Central Missouri and an area of light snow will try to develop southeast Tuesday night, possibly producing a dusting of snow. More significant snow totals are possible near I-70 where a stripe of 1 to 3″ looks possible. Amounts up to an inch look possible as far south as Osceola east across Versailles.

SNOW POSSIBLE FOR SOME WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Rain totals will be between a half an inch to an inch with the higher amounts across Northern Arkansas.

Arctic air will plow into the area near sunrise Thursday dropping temperatures into the upper teens and low 20s. Clouds will move out, but sunny skies won’t do much to warm temperatures with highs remaining a little below freezing.

A cold night will follow with temperatures tumbling back into the mid-teens.

A warming trend will get started by Friday afternoon with sunny skies pushing temperatures into the low 40s.

Weekend weather looks even better. Skies will be partly cloudy and there may be a few light showers Saturday night, but temperatures will be heading higher. Highs in the low 50s Saturday will be followed by highs in the mid-50s Sunday. Monday looks even warmer ahead of a cold front with temperatures warming into the low 60s. Some wet weather will come with the warm-up on Monday too.

Overcast

Springfield

35°F Overcast Feels like 30°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
31°F Occasional snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

37°F Overcast Feels like 31°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
33°F Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

37°F Overcast Feels like 33°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
33°F Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

31°F Overcast Feels like 26°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low around 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
30°F Occasional snow showers. Low around 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

36°F Overcast Feels like 28°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening. The rain and snow will change to rain showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
34°F Rain and snow showers this evening. The rain and snow will change to rain showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Wind
8 mph NNE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

37° / 31°
Rain and snow showers
Rain and snow showers 10% 37° 31°

Tuesday

41° / 34°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 41° 34°

Wednesday

39° / 19°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 70% 39° 19°

Thursday

30° / 15°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 30° 15°

Friday

42° / 28°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 42° 28°

Saturday

52° / 37°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 52° 37°

Sunday

56° / 45°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 10% 56° 45°

Hourly Forecast

38°

7 PM
Few Showers
30%
38°

38°

8 PM
Showers
40%
38°

37°

9 PM
Showers
40%
37°

36°

10 PM
Showers
40%
36°

35°

11 PM
Showers
40%
35°

35°

12 AM
Rain/Snow Showers
50%
35°

35°

1 AM
Snow Showers
50%
35°

35°

2 AM
Snow Showers
40%
35°

35°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
35°

34°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
34°

34°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
34°

33°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
33°

30°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
30°

33°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
33°

34°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
34°

36°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
36°

38°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
38°

39°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
39°

41°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
41°

41°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
41°

41°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
41°

43°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
43°

41°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
41°

39°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
39°

