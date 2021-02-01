Monday, February 1 Morning Forecast

In the wake of the storm system that moved through over the weekend, clouds have not been able to budge. They will be slow to erode today as we will remain on the western edges of a trough that is shifting to our east. That is where the unsettled weather will be today as a Nor’ Easter develops off the Mid-Atlantic Coast. Here at home, chillier than average conditions are on the way this afternoon with highs only rising into the upper 30s. Skies finally begin to clear tonight as high pressure builds in. Winds will be light as a result and with moisture in the ground, patchy fog is looking likely. It could become dense early Tuesday which could make for a tricky AM commute. Tomorrow overall is looking pleasant though with lots of sunshine and milder temps. We’ll have to watch out for that tricky groundhog. It’s looking like he’ll see his shadow here which would give us 6 more weeks of winter as the tale goes! Highs will surge back up into the 50s across the area. The warming trend holds into mid-week but the clouds do start to thicken back up ahead of our next cold front. Expect afternoon readings to be a good 10° above average for this time of the year, rising into the mid 50s. This cold front then arrives Thursday which is going to bring some changes to the Ozarks. A few showers are possible but moisture will be lacking as the boundary tracks through the region. Highs still look to climb into the mid and upper 50s across the viewing area but the cold will replace the warmth by nighttime. Lows will be tumbling back into the 20s overnight under clearing skies. Sunshine takes back over to end the workweek with pleasant and seasonable conditions on tap. Saturday looks to be our next unsettled day this week as an Arctic cold front swings in. Snow showers are possible but the big story will be the frigid cold. Highs will go from the 40s Saturday to the teens and 20s for Super Bowl Sunday. Wind chills could possibly tumble below 0°.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer