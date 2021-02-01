Monday, February 1 Evening Forecast

February is here, and while we’ll see warmer days this week, a period of cold weather will follow.

For tonight, we’ll find clear skies and cold temperatures over Southwest Missouri and Northern Arkansas. Clouds have been very slow to move out of areas east and northeast of Springfield and I think they’ll tend to linger much of the night in areas closer to Rolla and Eminence. Where skies are clear, temperatures will tumble into the low to mid 20s and some patchy fog is possible. Areas where clouds persist will see temperatures fall into the mid 20s.

Groundhog Day will start with some clouds to the northeast and areas of patchy fog elsewhere. The day as a whole will turn very sunny though with temperatures turning around. Afternoon highs will range from the low 50s southwest to mid 40s northeast. Winds will remain very light throughout the day making that sunshine feel all the nicer.





Wednesday may be our nicest day of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s area wide. Winds will be breezier though.





A strong cold front will whip through on Thursday. Look for a fairly mild morning with temperatures quickly climbing into the 50s. The cold front will arrive around noon with a quick round of mainly light showers possible. Temperatures will quickly fall back into the 40s behind the front. Winds will become very gusty too once the cold front moves through.

The first shot of cold air will knock temperatures back to seasonable levels for Friday, but even colder air will arrive Saturday.

The cold on Saturday will arrive with an arctic front. Temperatures are little tricky to pin down with the timing of the front a little in question, but it looks like temperatures in the 30s during the morning will precede a quick tumble back into the 20s later in the day once the cold front moves through. There’s also a signal for some light snow with the arctic air as it moves in with light accumulations possible heading into Saturday evening.

Sunday looks bright but very cold with morning lows in the upper single digits to lower teens. Temperatures should stay well below freezing despite the sunshine as a bitterly cold air mass sweeps across the area. Highs in the low to mid 20s are expected at this time.

The cold air mass will moderate a bit on Monday. There’s a chance for some additional light snow to develop Monday night into Tuesday. All in all, next week is looking cold with shots at wintry precipitation at times.