Monday, December 9 Morning Forecast

Light rain and tumbling temps today, cold wind chills tonight

We’re starting out mild with temperatures in the 50’s and a blanket of cloud cover ahead of a cold front.

The front will pass by mid-morning/ early afternoon with just a few light showers. There is not much moisture with this front. What you’ll notice more is the temperature plunge.

Southerly winds shift to the northwest and turn breezy with gusts to 30 mph. These northwest gusts usher in a much colder air mass. We’ll hit our highs in the lower 50’s early today with temperatures tumbling through the afternoon. By dismissal, we’ll be in the middle 40’s with wind chills in the 30’s.

Skies work on clearing tonight and the cold air settles in. Temperatures plummet into the middle 20’s. With a light northwest breeze, wind chills will be in the teens. You’ll need to bundle up the kiddos at the bus stop in the morning!

Tomorrow the high-pressure center settles overhead bringing mostly sunny skies but it stays cold. Temperatures will struggle in the upper 30’s/ lower 40’s.

By Wednesday we’ll kick the colder air to the east with southerly winds in place. Temperatures will be closer to average in the upper 40’s with sunshine. Mild temperatures continue to kick late-week with highs back in the lower 50’s.

We’ll stay dry through this stretch with just a few clouds. Our next big storm doesn’t start brewing until late Sunday/ early next week.

Today's Forecast

Few Clouds

Springfield

46°F Few Clouds Feels like 41°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
24°F Cloudy. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Branson

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F Cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
26°F Cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

52° / 24°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 52° 24°

Tuesday

39° / 25°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 0% 39° 25°

Wednesday

49° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 49° 30°

Thursday

51° / 32°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 51° 32°

Friday

52° / 32°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 52° 32°

Saturday

52° / 33°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 52° 33°

Sunday

48° / 32°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 30% 48° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

50°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
50°

51°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
51°

52°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
52°

53°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
53°

52°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
52°

51°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
51°

50°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
50°

45°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
45°

42°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
42°

42°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
42°

36°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
36°

34°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
34°

32°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
32°

31°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
31°

30°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
30°

28°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
28°

28°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
28°

27°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
27°

26°

1 AM
Cloudy
0%
26°

26°

2 AM
Cloudy
0%
26°

25°

3 AM
Cloudy
0%
25°

24°

4 AM
Cloudy
0%
24°

24°

5 AM
Cloudy
0%
24°

