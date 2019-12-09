Monday, December 9 Morning Forecast

We’re starting out mild with temperatures in the 50’s and a blanket of cloud cover ahead of a cold front.

The front will pass by mid-morning/ early afternoon with just a few light showers. There is not much moisture with this front. What you’ll notice more is the temperature plunge.

Southerly winds shift to the northwest and turn breezy with gusts to 30 mph. These northwest gusts usher in a much colder air mass. We’ll hit our highs in the lower 50’s early today with temperatures tumbling through the afternoon. By dismissal, we’ll be in the middle 40’s with wind chills in the 30’s.

Skies work on clearing tonight and the cold air settles in. Temperatures plummet into the middle 20’s. With a light northwest breeze, wind chills will be in the teens. You’ll need to bundle up the kiddos at the bus stop in the morning!

Tomorrow the high-pressure center settles overhead bringing mostly sunny skies but it stays cold. Temperatures will struggle in the upper 30’s/ lower 40’s.

By Wednesday we’ll kick the colder air to the east with southerly winds in place. Temperatures will be closer to average in the upper 40’s with sunshine. Mild temperatures continue to kick late-week with highs back in the lower 50’s.

We’ll stay dry through this stretch with just a few clouds. Our next big storm doesn’t start brewing until late Sunday/ early next week.