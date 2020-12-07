Monday, December 7 Morning Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A disturbance to our northwest is working away from us but some lingering clouds are out there to begin our Monday.

These will continue to break up as we progress through the morning with lots of sunshine by the afternoon.

High pressure continues to build in which will keep our weather pattern quiet through early this week with highs climbing back above average. By this afternoon, temps will top out in the 50s with some 40s in our eastern communities.

Winds will remain lighter through the overnight and with starry conditions, lows will dip back into the 20s.

The warming trend continues into Tuesday with highs rising into the mid and upper 50s for many of us. Another wave sinks through the region and will bring a few clouds but we’ll still see plenty of sunshine. Unseasonable warmth takes hold by mid-week into our Thursday as a ridge of high-pressure parks itself on top of the Ozarks. This will bring well above normal temps to the KOLR 10 Viewing Area with highs surging into the mid and upper 60s on Wednesday and Thursday. Higher clouds stream in by our Friday Eve ahead of our next storm system which does bring some changes by Thursday night into Friday.

Expect rain to overspread the region from west to east with kind of a washout of a day to end the workweek. Periods of rain are looking more likely into Friday night with some moisture possibly lingering into Saturday. If colder air can beat some of this moisture out of here, some rain/snow could be possible as the low pulls away. That is something we will be watching closely so stay tuned. Sunday is looking colder but much brighter with highs topping out in the lower 40s under mainly sunny skies.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Springfield Mo

27°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
28°F A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Branson

32°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Harrison

32°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Rolla

33°F Clear Feels like 26°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
28°F Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

West Plains

31°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
27°F A clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

50° / 28°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 50° 28°

Tuesday

55° / 34°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 55° 34°

Wednesday

65° / 38°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 65° 38°

Thursday

68° / 48°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 8% 68° 48°

Friday

55° / 35°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 40% 55° 35°

Saturday

43° / 25°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 10% 43° 25°

Sunday

42° / 31°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 42° 31°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

28°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
28°

31°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
31°

35°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
35°

39°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
39°

44°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
44°

47°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

49°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

49°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

48°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
48°

45°

5 PM
Clear
0%
45°

42°

6 PM
Clear
10%
42°

40°

7 PM
Clear
10%
40°

39°

8 PM
Clear
10%
39°

39°

9 PM
Clear
10%
39°

37°

10 PM
Clear
10%
37°

36°

11 PM
Clear
10%
36°

35°

12 AM
Clear
10%
35°

34°

1 AM
Clear
10%
34°

33°

2 AM
Clear
10%
33°

32°

3 AM
Clear
10%
32°

31°

4 AM
Clear
10%
31°

30°

5 AM
Clear
10%
30°

29°

6 AM
Clear
10%
29°

29°

7 AM
Clear
10%
29°

Trending Stories

Downstream 300x100