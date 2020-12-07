Monday, December 7 Morning Forecast

A disturbance to our northwest is working away from us but some lingering clouds are out there to begin our Monday.

These will continue to break up as we progress through the morning with lots of sunshine by the afternoon.

High pressure continues to build in which will keep our weather pattern quiet through early this week with highs climbing back above average. By this afternoon, temps will top out in the 50s with some 40s in our eastern communities.

Winds will remain lighter through the overnight and with starry conditions, lows will dip back into the 20s.

The warming trend continues into Tuesday with highs rising into the mid and upper 50s for many of us. Another wave sinks through the region and will bring a few clouds but we’ll still see plenty of sunshine. Unseasonable warmth takes hold by mid-week into our Thursday as a ridge of high-pressure parks itself on top of the Ozarks. This will bring well above normal temps to the KOLR 10 Viewing Area with highs surging into the mid and upper 60s on Wednesday and Thursday. Higher clouds stream in by our Friday Eve ahead of our next storm system which does bring some changes by Thursday night into Friday.

Expect rain to overspread the region from west to east with kind of a washout of a day to end the workweek. Periods of rain are looking more likely into Friday night with some moisture possibly lingering into Saturday. If colder air can beat some of this moisture out of here, some rain/snow could be possible as the low pulls away. That is something we will be watching closely so stay tuned. Sunday is looking colder but much brighter with highs topping out in the lower 40s under mainly sunny skies.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer