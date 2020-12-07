Monday, December 7 Evening Forecast

Morning fog gave way to a bright and cool day today across the area. Temperatures remained chilliest where clouds were slowest to clear out near and east of Lake of the Ozarks.

Looking ahead, a warming trend will get underway and continue through Thursday before a late-week storm brings rain and colder weather back to the area.

For tonight, clear skies this evening will give way to another round of morning fog and low cloudiness, especially north and east of a Stockton to Springfield to Mtn. Home line. Temperatures will slip into the upper 20s in most areas.

The morning fog will quickly clear to the southwest but may hang on well into the morning closer to Lake of the Ozarks. Sunny skies during the afternoon and westerly winds will help push afternoon temperatures into the 50s across the Ozarks. The chilliest temperatures will again be found further northeast.





The warming trend will kick into high gear Wednesday and Thursday. Both days will offer up mainly sunny skies with lows generally above freezing and afternoon highs well into the 60s. Thursday will be the warmest day of the two with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Some towns across the Southwest corner of Missouri into Northwest Arkansas could hit 70°.





Clouds will roll in late Thursday night as a storm takes shape over the middle of the country. Showers will break out by Friday morning with showers possible into the afternoon as a cold front moves through. Temperatures won’t be as warm as previous days but should still manage to warm well into the 50s.

In the wake of the storm will find a cloudy and cold day taking shape on Saturday. There could be some lingering patchy drizzle or very light showers, especially north of Hwy. 60. Temperatures will remain stuck in the upper 30s to low 40s into the afternoon.

Clouds will be on the way out by Sunday morning with a bright afternoon expected. Temperatures will remain cold though with highs again in the low 40s. A clear and cold night will follow with temperatures tumbling into the low 20s. Sunshine and warmer weather will follow on Monday with highs back up around 50°.