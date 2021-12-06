Monday, December 6 Morning Forecast

Monday

40° / 22°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 40° 22°

Tuesday

42° / 29°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 42° 29°

Wednesday

54° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 54° 41°

Thursday

68° / 46°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 68° 46°

Friday

73° / 37°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 73° 37°

Saturday

45° / 26°
Showers
Showers 30% 45° 26°

Sunday

54° / 36°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 54° 36°

33°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
33°

33°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
33°

35°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
35°

37°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
37°

38°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
38°

40°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
40°

40°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
40°

41°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
41°

40°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
40°

38°

5 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
38°

35°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
35°

32°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
32°

30°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
30°

29°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
29°

29°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
29°

29°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
29°

28°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
28°

28°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
28°

28°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
28°

28°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
28°

28°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
28°

27°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
27°

28°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
28°

28°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
28°

A strong cold front has swung through the region and it brought stronger to severe thunderstorms to parts of the viewing area last night into early this morning. The moisture is starting to clear the Ozarks and with that, drier and cooler air is filtering in. High pressure takes over behind the boundary and we’ll see a lot more sunshine as it builds in. Northerly winds will be brisk at times today making for bitter wind chills as highs will only get into 40s for many of us. Some spots could get stuck in the 30s. Overnight, clouds start to move back in but we’ll still be cold for this time of year. Lows look to bottom out in the teens and 20s so make sure you bundle up as you’re headed out to the bus stop tomorrow morning. A disturbance will slide through the region Tuesday which brings mainly cloudy conditions and possibly a stray sprinkle or flurry. It’s still going to be crisp with highs once again in the lower 40s in the metro. Southerly flow kicks back in as we head through the remainder of the week and that make for a warming trend as a ridge of high pressure sets up shop. Temperatures are back into the 50s under lots of sun Wednesday with even milder conditions in store late week. Temps look to surge back into the 60s and 70s on Thursday and Friday under fair skies. Our next cold front moves in late Friday and this one brings the shot for some showers. The bulk of the moisture looks to be across the Northern Plains with our rain chances not looking too high at the moment. It’s something we’ll be tracking closely. If the cold air can reach the Ozarks quick enough, we could see a few wet snowflakes mixing in. Saturday is looking much chillier but I do think we’ll have the sunshine returning later in the day with a few showers still possible early. We then end the weekend on a brighter note with highs in the mid-50s Sunday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

32°F Sunny Feels like 22°
Wind
14 mph NNW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 22F. Winds NE/SE at 5 to 10 mph.
22°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 22F. Winds NE/SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Branson

36°F Sunny Feels like 30°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
24°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

37°F Sunny Feels like 30°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
26°F A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Rolla

32°F Sunny Feels like 23°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 21F. Winds light and variable.
21°F Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 21F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

West Plains

37°F Sunny Feels like 29°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
26°F Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

