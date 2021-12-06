Monday, December 6 Evening Forecast

Cold weather returned Monday after a mild and active Sunday evening. Sunday evening’s storms came with heavy rainfall, hail, and even a tornado near Selmore, MO, in Christian County. That tornado touchdown came with 100 mph winds and caused spotty damage near Hwy. 65 just south of Selmore.

The storms came with a strong cold front that delivered a rare round of cold conditions to the area Monday. Temperatures were only able to climb to 40° despite sunny skies.

The cold will linger through tonight and tomorrow. High clouds will increase across the area by morning with temperatures slipping into the 20s. The high cloudiness will make for a rather cloudy and cold day with highs in the low to mid-40s.

Temperatures will rebound on Wednesday with sunshine pushing temperatures into the 50s.

The warm-up will really accelerate Thursday into Friday as a warm jet stream pattern develops across the nation. This will bring record challenging highs to the area both days, with record highs most likely to fall on Friday when temperatures are expected to climb into the 70s. The record high in Springfield is 71° Thursday and 72° Friday.

The warmth Friday may be followed by some stormy weather over North Central Arkansas and South Central Missouri heading into Friday.

A cold front will race through Friday night bringing another batch of cold temperatures to the area this weekend. We’ll start Saturday with cloudy skies and temperatures in the 30s. Clouds will thin out during the afternoon with temperatures only climbing into 40s. Sunday looks a little warmer with highs back in the 50s.

The theme so far in December has generally been warm and it looks like we’ll see another warm stretch unfold next week with temperatures running well above normal throughout the week.