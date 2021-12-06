Monday, December 6 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

40° / 24°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 40° 24°

Tuesday

42° / 28°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 42° 28°

Wednesday

54° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 54° 42°

Thursday

69° / 46°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 69° 46°

Friday

73° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 73° 36°

Saturday

44° / 26°
Showers
Showers 30% 44° 26°

Sunday

53° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 53° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

30°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
30°

29°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
29°

29°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
29°

28°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
28°

28°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
28°

28°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
28°

28°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
28°

28°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
28°

28°

6 AM
Cloudy
0%
28°

28°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
28°

29°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
29°

31°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
31°

34°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
34°

37°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
37°

38°

12 PM
Cloudy
1%
38°

40°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
40°

42°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
42°

42°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
42°

43°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
43°

41°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
41°

39°

6 PM
Cloudy
3%
39°

38°

7 PM
Cloudy
3%
38°

38°

8 PM
Cloudy
2%
38°

37°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
37°

Cold weather returned Monday after a mild and active Sunday evening. Sunday evening’s storms came with heavy rainfall, hail, and even a tornado near Selmore, MO, in Christian County. That tornado touchdown came with 100 mph winds and caused spotty damage near Hwy. 65 just south of Selmore.

The storms came with a strong cold front that delivered a rare round of cold conditions to the area Monday. Temperatures were only able to climb to 40° despite sunny skies.

The cold will linger through tonight and tomorrow. High clouds will increase across the area by morning with temperatures slipping into the 20s. The high cloudiness will make for a rather cloudy and cold day with highs in the low to mid-40s.

Temperatures will rebound on Wednesday with sunshine pushing temperatures into the 50s.

The warm-up will really accelerate Thursday into Friday as a warm jet stream pattern develops across the nation. This will bring record challenging highs to the area both days, with record highs most likely to fall on Friday when temperatures are expected to climb into the 70s. The record high in Springfield is 71° Thursday and 72° Friday.

The warmth Friday may be followed by some stormy weather over North Central Arkansas and South Central Missouri heading into Friday.

A cold front will race through Friday night bringing another batch of cold temperatures to the area this weekend. We’ll start Saturday with cloudy skies and temperatures in the 30s. Clouds will thin out during the afternoon with temperatures only climbing into 40s. Sunday looks a little warmer with highs back in the 50s.

The theme so far in December has generally been warm and it looks like we’ll see another warm stretch unfold next week with temperatures running well above normal throughout the week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Clear

Springfield Mo

29°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
4 mph NE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds NE/SE at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds NE/SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Branson

29°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
26°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

28°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
26°F Some clouds. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Rolla

29°F Clear Feels like 25°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 23F. Winds light and variable.
23°F Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 23F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

28°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
4 mph N
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
26°F Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

