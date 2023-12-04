Let me start by saying, we are in for a treat regarding this week’s weather. We will start with seasonal and slightly chilly temperatures but quickly transition to an end of the week warm up.

Speaking of lovely transitions, one will happen today. This morning we have overcast skies with breezy conditions due to a low-pressure system traversing through. Cloud cover will erode and winds will vastly calm down for the afternoon. Temperatures today have the potential to hit the low 50s.

Another low pressure will sweep across our region in the overnight hours. Currently, I am not expecting rainfall for the Ozarks. Instead, fast Northwesterly winds and clouds will return. Temperatures for Tuesday will be a touch colder than what you will experience for today.

A pattern shift will be occurring midway through the work week that will allow warm temperatures to flood back into our region. Temperatures will go from fighting to reach the 50s to skyrocketing to the mid-60s!

The warm-up process starts on Wednesday and will be in full effect on Thursday and Friday. Enjoy the sunshine and mild temps while they last because they will disappear this weekend.

Rain chances return Friday overnight with shower chances that can linger into Saturday dousing our heat wave and returning temps back to seasonal.