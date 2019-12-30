Monday, December 30 Morning Forecast

Breezy and cold Monday, New Year’s forecast —

The National Weather Service has confirmed one tornado from Saturday evening’s severe weather. It was brief and weak. An EF-0 near Fair Play, Missouri was on the ground for 3 minutes causing damage to farm buildings and uprooting trees.

We are not looking at any severe weather this week, just wind from that same system and cold conditions for your Monday.

We’ll have increasing clouds throughout the day today with temperatures in the upper 30’s. Winds will be brisk out of the west at 20-25 mph and gust up to 35 mph possible.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 20’s with windy conditions out of the west at 15-20 mph gusting up to 30 mph.

Tuesday, temperatures will be around average, topping off in the lower to middle 40’s with plenty of sunshine. It will still be windy with winds out of the west at 10-15 mph gusting up to 25 mph. For New Year’s Eve, overnight lows will drop into the upper 20’s so around midnight temperatures will be near 30°.

New Year’s Day will be sunny and warm! Temperatures will be in the middle 50’s with mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30’s with increasing clouds.

Thursday will be wet with showers arriving through the day. Temperatures will be in the middle and upper 50’s with overnight lows in the upper 30’s so no wintry precipitation is expected.

Friday, showers will exit early leaving behind temperatures in the middle 40’s and overnight lows in the 20’s.

This weekend looks warm to start with a cool shot for Sunday.

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

39° / 27°
More clouds than sun, windy
More clouds than sun, windy 10% 39° 27°

Tuesday

44° / 28°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 44° 28°

Wednesday

55° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 55° 39°

Thursday

56° / 37°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 30% 56° 37°

Friday

45° / 29°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 30% 45° 29°

Saturday

52° / 30°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 52° 30°

Sunday

45° / 28°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 45° 28°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

33°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
33°

32°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

34°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
34°

35°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
35°

36°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
36°

37°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
0%
37°

37°

1 PM
Cloudy/Wind
0%
37°

38°

2 PM
Cloudy/Wind
0%
38°

39°

3 PM
Cloudy/Wind
0%
39°

39°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

38°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
38°

35°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
35°

35°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
35°

34°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
34°

34°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
34°

33°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
33°

33°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
33°

32°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
32°

31°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
31°

31°

2 AM
Clear
0%
31°

30°

3 AM
Clear
0%
30°

30°

4 AM
Clear
0%
30°

29°

5 AM
Clear
0%
29°

28°

6 AM
Clear
0%
28°

