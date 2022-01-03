Monday, December 3 Morning Forecast

We started off 2022 on a bitter note across the Ozarks and that feel stuck around as we ended the weekend. Highs only got into the 20s as flurries lingered. The sun took over late though and as high pressure holds, more is on tap today. We’ll see an abundance of sunshine for our Monday and as winds turn around from the south, feel milder temperatures too. Highs this afternoon rise back into the low to mid-40s which is seasonable for this time of the year. A few more clouds move in tomorrow as our next cold front approaches from the west. Ahead of it, even warmer air streams into the viewing area. Afternoon readings look to rise back above average, into the 50s. This cold front slides in on Wednesday and it does bring big changes to the region. Temps for Hump Day only look to be in the 30s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. Clouds thicken later in the day as the upper-level low moves toward us. That will bring snow showers late with a quick-hitting more moderate snow possible on Thursday as this area of low pressure moves eastward. This cold front and associated trough unleash the Arctic air once again with temps tumbling throughout our Friday eve. Highs will only be in the lower 20s, and with the colder air as well as the falling snow, minor accumulations are likely. This is still a few days out so make sure you monitor our forecasts for the latest as more data comes into the Weather Lab. High pressure takes back over as we end the week which will bring the sun back along with warmer conditions. It’s still going to be really cold for this time of year as highs rise back around the freezing mark. The warming trend continues into the weekend ahead of our next cold front which looks to move in early Sunday. Highs on Saturday surge back into the 50s with a solid cool down on tap Sunday. A few showers are possible two as it swings in but moisture chances are looking rather limited at this point.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer