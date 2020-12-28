Monday, December 28 Morning Forecast

Behind yesterday’s cold front, cooler air has spilled into the Upper Midwest and northerly winds will keep that around today. High pressure will be in control but will battle out cloud cover from our next storm system.

This area of low pressure will track in from the southwest which will keep cloud cover on the increase throughout the day. We will likely see some sunshine early with more cloud cover late. Highs will top out near average for this time of year, rising into the lower 40s.

Clouds will prevent our temps from cooling as much overnight, dipping into the upper 20s and lower 30s. By Tuesday AM, wintry mixed precip. will be possible as the warm front with this associated with the low moves in.

This will keep warm air overrunning the cold air closer to the ground with the primary form of precip. being freezing rain. A changeover to rain then occurs likely by mid-morning as milder air just takes over. Temps will remain steady through the day and into the overnight with the rain holding on into Wednesday.

Highs will be much warmer by mid-week, surging well above normal for late December. Readings will likely climb into the lower 50s with temps falling through the day behind the cold front. Widespread rainfall amounts over an inch are on the table as this low continues to track through the region.

Colder air then starts to filter back in by Thursday with highs only in the upper 30s. This is where the forecast becomes a little more tricky as another disturbance moves toward us. A more wintry air-mass will be in place and this could lead to the next round of winter weather. The track of the low will be key because if we’re on the NW side, winter weather will be prominent but if it tracks over us, or to the NW, a mix to rain will be on the table once again.

This is something that we’ll be watching extremely close so stay tuned! Travel could be impacted on New Year’s Eve and Day as a result of this storm. Quieter weather is taking over for the weekend with temps beginning to moderate by Sunday with highs climbing back into the upper 40s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer