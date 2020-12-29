Monday, December 28 Evening Forecast

Clouds and cold temperatures greeted us at the start of this short work week. Temperatures only climbed into the upper 30s and low 40s thanks to colder air and cloudier skies. This was a big change from weekend highs in the low 60s.

We’re going to close out the year on a wet and colder note with two storms impacting the area this week.

For tonight, we’ll continue with cloudy and cold conditions. Temperatures will slip into the low 30s by morning. Warmer air moving north into the area will trigger light showers Tuesday morning. With the colder air still in place, conditions are set for a light wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and rain. The window for precipitation will be fairly narrow with the wave of precipitation moving through mid-morning through early afternoon. Little to no road impacts are expected and amounts will be very light.

Temperatures on Tuesday will slowly climb with afternoon readings still in the upper 30s. Warmer air to the west will spread in Tuesday night causing temperatures to continue climbing throughout the night. Drizzle and light showers will be possible along with some fog. The fog could become dense across South Central Missouri.

Temperatures will climb into the low 50s by sunrise Wednesday just ahead of a cold front. The front will bring a heavier, steadier rain with it as it moves through and the rain will continue into the afternoon before tapering off from the northwest by late afternoon. Temperatures will quickly tumble behind the front with readings quickly falling back into the 30s. Rain totals of an inch to an inch and a half will be common.

RAINFALL THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

There will likely be a pause in the wet weather Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but another storm will lift northeast into the area New Year’s Eve night. The precipitation will arrive during the afternoon and with cold air in place there will be a risk of an icy mix. Temperatures may slowly climb New Year’s Eve night into Friday morning changing the icy mix over to a cold rain before it ends Friday. The exact track of the storm is uncertain and this is creating a lot of uncertainty in regard to precipitation type. Right now, areas near and north of Hwy. 60 have a higher chance for some frozen precipitation with rain more likely to the south.

In addition to the risk of icy weather, precipitation totals will be heavy with the second storm with another inch to inch and a half of precipitation possible.

NEW YEAR’S EVE THROUGH NEW YEAR’S DAY

Once the main wave of precipitation ends Friday morning the rest of the day looks cloudy and cold with flurries or light snow showers possible into early Saturday morning.

Clouds hang around into Saturday morning with some clearing later in the day. Temperatures will remain on the cold side. Sunday looks sunnier and warmer with highs near 50° and Monday looks even nicer with sunshine and highs in the 50s.