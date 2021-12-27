Monday, December 27 Evening Forecast

Three storms this week and mild weather will continue to rule through the end of the year. But, it looks like a cold start to the new year.

For tonight, the first of three storms this week will move in. Cloudy skies this evening will give way to rain after midnight especially for areas along and north of the interstate. Locally heavy rainfall and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible, but nothing severe.

The band of rain and isolated thunderstorms will then spread east and southeast through all of the area Tuesday morning into the afternoon. The rain should come to an end along and west of Hwy. 65 by noon. A few showers may linger into the late afternoon further east. With some afternoon sunshine and southwest winds temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 60s west, but it may remain cool near and east of Hwy. 63 where clouds and showers will be slow to clear.

Rain totals will be heaviest near and north of the interstate where amounts over 1″ will be common. Rain amounts to the south will be quite a bit lighter.

Another storm will move through on Wednesday bringing showers and isolated thunderstorms to areas along and south of the interstate. Temperatures will warm into the 50s in most areas, still well above normal for late December.

We’ll close out the year with more mild weather. Thursday will come with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s after morning lows near freezing. New Year’s Eve is looking cloudier, but still very mild with highs in the low 60s.

Our third storm of the week will sweep into the area New Year’s Eve night. It looks like we’ll be ringing in the new year with a chance for rain. Temperatures should be mild with readings in the low 50s at midnight.

A strong cold front will sweep through early New Year’s Day. Temperatures will fall from the 50s back into the 30s by afternoon, possibly slipping below freezing by late afternoon. It looks like we may see showers much of the day with a possible changeover to a light wintry mix Saturday night before ending as some flurries. At this stage, impacts from wintry weather look pretty minimal.

Sunday will feature our coldest day of the winter season so far. Morning lows will be in the teens with highs struggling to get to freezing. Early clouds should quickly give way to a bright day.

The cold snap should quickly ease by Monday. After a cold morning, sunny skies and southerly winds will push temperatures into the 40s.

Jamie Warriner