Monday, December 23 Morning Forecast

DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 10 AM along I-49. That’s where visibility is dropping to a quarter mile or less at times. Some of it could be freezing with temperatures close to the freezing-mark. Take it slow and use headlights!

Our warm stretch continues today. A low-pressure center is swirling over the southeast, bringing flooding concerns from Florida to the Carolinas. For us, it is bringing in a warm, dry air mass on its backside.

Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs in the lower 60’s on southerly winds.

Clear and quiet tonight with lows in the upper 30’s.

Christmas Eve will be warm! Expect a sweatin’ Santa to leave his North Pole gear home! Highs will make it into the middle 60’s as warm air continues to surge into the Ozarks on sunshine and south winds. Lows overnight Christmas Eve stay in the lower 40’s.

Christmas Day looks like it could be one of the top 10 warmest in Springfield — likely landing #6 or 7.

Highs on Christmas Day will continue to get into the low to middle 60’s on sunshine and south winds. A Green and warm Christmas ahead! At least, travel will be smooth regionally, and for the most part, nationally.

The warm pattern starts to break down a bit Thursday and Friday with a few more clouds and highs closer to the upper 50’s, lower 60’s. Our next big storm that finally knocks down the warmer pattern comes this weekend. Expect showers and 50’s on Saturday and Sunday.