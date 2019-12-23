Monday, December 23 Morning Forecast

Breaking News
Suspect, victim dead in Westerly shooting; at least 2 others hurt

DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 10 AM along I-49. That’s where visibility is dropping to a quarter mile or less at times. Some of it could be freezing with temperatures close to the freezing-mark. Take it slow and use headlights!

Our warm stretch continues today. A low-pressure center is swirling over the southeast, bringing flooding concerns from Florida to the Carolinas. For us, it is bringing in a warm, dry air mass on its backside.

Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs in the lower 60’s on southerly winds.

Clear and quiet tonight with lows in the upper 30’s.

Christmas Eve will be warm! Expect a sweatin’ Santa to leave his North Pole gear home! Highs will make it into the middle 60’s as warm air continues to surge into the Ozarks on sunshine and south winds. Lows overnight Christmas Eve stay in the lower 40’s.

Christmas Day looks like it could be one of the top 10 warmest in Springfield — likely landing #6 or 7.

Highs on Christmas Day will continue to get into the low to middle 60’s on sunshine and south winds. A Green and warm Christmas ahead! At least, travel will be smooth regionally, and for the most part, nationally.

The warm pattern starts to break down a bit Thursday and Friday with a few more clouds and highs closer to the upper 50’s, lower 60’s. Our next big storm that finally knocks down the warmer pattern comes this weekend. Expect showers and 50’s on Saturday and Sunday.

Clear

Springfield

30°F Clear Feels like 24°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Branson

32°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

35°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

62° / 38°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 62° 38°

Tuesday

65° / 43°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 65° 43°

Wednesday

64° / 42°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 64° 42°

Thursday

60° / 42°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 60° 42°

Friday

55° / 44°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 40% 55° 44°

Saturday

53° / 37°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 53° 37°

Sunday

50° / 34°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 30% 50° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

34°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
34°

39°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
39°

46°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

51°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

53°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

56°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

59°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

62°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

62°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

53°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

49°

6 PM
Clear
0%
49°

46°

7 PM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
45°

44°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
44°

43°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
43°

42°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
42°

42°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
42°

41°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
41°

41°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
41°

41°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
41°

40°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
40°

40°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
40°

39°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
39°

38°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
38°

