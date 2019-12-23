Monday, December 23 Evening Forecast

Breaking News
60’s continue into Christmas, next rain chances —

Today was our first 60° day of the next few with so much sunshine! 60’s continue through much of this week with rain chances and cooler conditions by the end of the week and into the weekend.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s with a few clouds but otherwise cold and quiet.

Our pattern of warm and dry weather is thanks to an upper-level ridge building in giving these warm and well-above-average temperatures.

Tuesday for Christmas Eve, temperatures will once again make it into the lower and middle 60’s with plenty of sunshine! Overnight lows for Santa will be in the middle 40’s with a few clouds but no rain chances are expected.

Christmas Day will be warm and windy. Temperatures will make it into the middle 60’s once again with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will be in the middle 40’s.

Thursday, we keep temperatures in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s but with a few clouds building in ahead of our next storm system. Overnight lows will be in the lower 40’s.

Friday into Saturday our nice stretch of dry weather will break down as another storm system moves into the Ozarks. Temperatures will be cooler, in the 50’s, with shower chances late Friday that will linger into Sunday. Timing and totals are still uncertain at this time. As of right now, I do not expect any wintry precipitation with this storm system.

Today's Forecast

Clear

Springfield

44°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Branson

46°F Broken Clouds Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Harrison

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Mainly clear. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

62° / 38°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 62° 38°

Tuesday

65° / 44°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 65° 44°

Wednesday

64° / 44°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 64° 44°

Thursday

60° / 43°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 60° 43°

Friday

55° / 46°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 40% 55° 46°

Saturday

54° / 36°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 54° 36°

Sunday

49° / 36°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 30% 49° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

7 PM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
45°

44°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
44°

43°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
43°

42°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
42°

42°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
42°

41°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
41°

41°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
41°

41°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
41°

40°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
40°

40°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
40°

39°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
39°

38°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
38°

40°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
40°

44°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
44°

50°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

54°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

58°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

60°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

62°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

63°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

65°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

58°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

55°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
55°

