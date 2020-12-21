Monday, December 21 Morning Forecast

We closed down our weekend on a gorgeous note across the Ozarks with lots of sunshine and mild temperatures. High pressure will keep its grasp over the region today with more sunshine and warmth. An area of low pressure does track by to our northeast and that will aid in increasing the winds from the west/southwest. That flow will help temperatures climb into the upper 50s. We could have gusts close to 30 mph because of the proximity to the low and how close the high is to us. Unseasonably warm temperatures are on the docket tomorrow ahead of our next storm system which is slated to arrive by Wednesday. A warm front lifts our way through Tuesday which brings the winds in from the south around 15-25 mph. Temps surge into the lower 60s by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Clouds do thicken up Tuesday night as this disturbance tracks closer to the viewing area. A few sprinkles are possible but a better chance of moisture arrives on Wednesday thanks to the cold front moving in. Winds will become even stronger on Wednesday as this boundary pushes in with moisture developing ahead of it. The wind flow then switches around from the southwest to the northwest which will make for tumbling temps. Highs will likely be reached in the AM, topping out in the upper 40s and falling into the 30s by evening. Some snowflakes may try and mix in just as the moisture is exiting. High pressure builds in for Christmas Eve with a bitterly cold day on tap. Readings will be well below average, only rising into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Christmas Day is looking bright and just a little warmer as a ridge takes shape throughout the region. Expect highs back in the mid 30s by the afternoon under plenty of sunshine. The warming trend continues into Saturday with highs climbing back into the 50s Saturday. We’ll likely see a few higher clouds filter in ahead of our next storm system which looks to arrive on Sunday. Rain chances return to end the holiday weekend with temps staying above average, in the upper 40s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer