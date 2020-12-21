Monday, December 21 Morning Forecast

We closed down our weekend on a gorgeous note across the Ozarks with lots of sunshine and mild temperatures. High pressure will keep its grasp over the region today with more sunshine and warmth. An area of low pressure does track by to our northeast and that will aid in increasing the winds from the west/southwest. That flow will help temperatures climb into the upper 50s. We could have gusts close to 30 mph because of the proximity to the low and how close the high is to us. Unseasonably warm temperatures are on the docket tomorrow ahead of our next storm system which is slated to arrive by Wednesday. A warm front lifts our way through Tuesday which brings the winds in from the south around 15-25 mph. Temps surge into the lower 60s by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Clouds do thicken up Tuesday night as this disturbance tracks closer to the viewing area. A few sprinkles are possible but a better chance of moisture arrives on Wednesday thanks to the cold front moving in. Winds will become even stronger on Wednesday as this boundary pushes in with moisture developing ahead of it. The wind flow then switches around from the southwest to the northwest which will make for tumbling temps. Highs will likely be reached in the AM, topping out in the upper 40s and falling into the 30s by evening. Some snowflakes may try and mix in just as the moisture is exiting. High pressure builds in for Christmas Eve with a bitterly cold day on tap. Readings will be well below average, only rising into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Christmas Day is looking bright and just a little warmer as a ridge takes shape throughout the region. Expect highs back in the mid 30s by the afternoon under plenty of sunshine. The warming trend continues into Saturday with highs climbing back into the 50s Saturday. We’ll likely see a few higher clouds filter in ahead of our next storm system which looks to arrive on Sunday. Rain chances return to end the holiday weekend with temps staying above average, in the upper 40s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Clear

Springfield Mo

41°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
12 mph WSW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SW/SE at 5 to 15 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SW/SE at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Branson

39°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
10 mph WSW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Harrison

47°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Rolla

42°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
12 mph SW
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

West Plains

34°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

58° / 31°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 58° 31°

Tuesday

63° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 63° 47°

Wednesday

47° / 20°
Rain/Snow Showers
Rain/Snow Showers 40% 47° 20°

Thursday

30° / 12°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 30° 12°

Friday

36° / 24°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 36° 24°

Saturday

54° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 54° 38°

Sunday

48° / 28°
Few Showers
Few Showers 32% 48° 28°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

42°

6 AM
Clear
1%
42°

41°

7 AM
Clear
1%
41°

40°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
40°

42°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
42°

46°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
46°

50°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

53°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

56°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

58°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

58°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
58°

56°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
56°

53°

5 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
53°

48°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
48°

46°

7 PM
Clear
1%
46°

44°

8 PM
Clear
1%
44°

43°

9 PM
Clear
2%
43°

41°

10 PM
Clear
3%
41°

40°

11 PM
Clear
3%
40°

39°

12 AM
Clear
4%
39°

38°

1 AM
Clear
4%
38°

37°

2 AM
Clear
4%
37°

36°

3 AM
Clear
4%
36°

35°

4 AM
Clear
4%
35°

35°

5 AM
Clear
4%
35°

