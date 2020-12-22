Monday, December 21 Evening Forecast

Warm temperatures Tuesday, rain chances & bitter blast coming --

You really could not ask for a better start to the week. Temperatures topped off in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with plenty of sunshine. We do it again Tuesday before the winter feels returns just in time for Christmas.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 30’s with mostly starry skies.

Tuesday will be mild and breezy with more sunshine. Winds will be out of the southeast at 15-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph. Temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 60’s with overnight lows in the upper 40’s and increasing clouds.

Wednesday temperatures will start off in the lower 50’s. A cold front will push through during the day and this will bring light rain showers, cold temperatures, and a few snow showers. As the cold air moves in, the snow will mix in, so little to no accumulation is expected. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper teens and lower 20’s.

Thursday for Christmas Eve will be chilly with a few clouds. Temperatures will top off in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s with overnight lows in the teens. Winds will be breezy out of the north, making conditions blustery and cold for the day.

Christmas looks seasonal with temperatures in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s and plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s.

This upcoming weekend starts dry with temperatures in the 50’s for Saturday. By Sunday, showers will spread in with temperatures in the 40’s.

Clear

Springfield Mo

44°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds SW/SE at 5 to 15 mph.
32°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds SW/SE at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Branson

49°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
4 mph W
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WSW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Harrison

49°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Rolla

48°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph W
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

West Plains

46°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

58° / 32°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 58° 32°

Tuesday

64° / 48°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 64° 48°

Wednesday

51° / 20°
Rain/Snow Showers
Rain/Snow Showers 40% 51° 20°

Thursday

30° / 15°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 30° 15°

Friday

39° / 26°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 39° 26°

Saturday

54° / 40°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 54° 40°

Sunday

49° / 30°
Few Showers
Few Showers 32% 49° 30°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

8 PM
Clear
1%
48°

46°

9 PM
Clear
1%
46°

44°

10 PM
Clear
2%
44°

41°

11 PM
Clear
2%
41°

40°

12 AM
Clear
2%
40°

39°

1 AM
Clear
2%
39°

38°

2 AM
Clear
2%
38°

38°

3 AM
Clear
4%
38°

37°

4 AM
Clear
4%
37°

36°

5 AM
Clear
5%
36°

35°

6 AM
Clear
4%
35°

35°

7 AM
Clear
4%
35°

37°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
37°

42°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
42°

48°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

52°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

55°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

57°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

59°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
59°

60°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

59°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

57°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

54°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
54°

52°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
52°

