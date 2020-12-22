Monday, December 21 Evening Forecast

You really could not ask for a better start to the week. Temperatures topped off in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s with plenty of sunshine. We do it again Tuesday before the winter feels returns just in time for Christmas.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 30’s with mostly starry skies.

Tuesday will be mild and breezy with more sunshine. Winds will be out of the southeast at 15-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph. Temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 60’s with overnight lows in the upper 40’s and increasing clouds.

Wednesday temperatures will start off in the lower 50’s. A cold front will push through during the day and this will bring light rain showers, cold temperatures, and a few snow showers. As the cold air moves in, the snow will mix in, so little to no accumulation is expected. Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper teens and lower 20’s.

Thursday for Christmas Eve will be chilly with a few clouds. Temperatures will top off in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s with overnight lows in the teens. Winds will be breezy out of the north, making conditions blustery and cold for the day.







Christmas looks seasonal with temperatures in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s and plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20’s.

This upcoming weekend starts dry with temperatures in the 50’s for Saturday. By Sunday, showers will spread in with temperatures in the 40’s.