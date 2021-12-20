Monday, December 20 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

51° / 27°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 51° 27°

Tuesday

52° / 25°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 52° 25°

Wednesday

50° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 50° 37°

Thursday

61° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 61° 49°

Friday

71° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 71° 35°

Saturday

50° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 50° 41°

Sunday

68° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 68° 51°

Hourly Forecast

43°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
43°

46°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
46°

48°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

49°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

48°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
48°

45°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
45°

41°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
41°

38°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
38°

36°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
36°

35°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
35°

34°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
34°

34°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
34°

32°

12 AM
Clear
7%
32°

31°

1 AM
Clear
7%
31°

30°

2 AM
Clear
7%
30°

30°

3 AM
Clear
7%
30°

30°

4 AM
Clear
7%
30°

29°

5 AM
Clear
7%
29°

29°

6 AM
Clear
7%
29°

30°

7 AM
Clear
7%
30°

31°

8 AM
Sunny
7%
31°

34°

9 AM
Sunny
5%
34°

39°

10 AM
Sunny
4%
39°

43°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
43°

More sunshine is on tap as we begin our holiday week around the Ozarks. If you have plans to travel around the area if you’re starting the Christmas Vacation early, conditions will be smooth sailing. A weak cold front slides through the region later on today though and this is going to bring a few clouds. Winds have turned around from the SSW today which is going to boost our temps up a bit. Highs, later on, will likely top out around the 50° mark under mainly sunny skies. High pressure builds in and that will keep the sunshine around tomorrow with highs rising back into the lower 50s. Another weak front will swing through the Ozarks and that one will bring a slightly cooler feel to air by mid-week. Temps for our Hump Day look to rise back into the upper 40s and lower 50s. A big warming trend then develops ahead of our next cold front which looks to arrive on Christmas Eve. Thursday is looking gorgeous for this time of year with afternoon readings in the lower to middle 60s. The windy really starts to crank for Christmas Eve as this cold front begins to move in. If you’re planning on flying out, make sure you keep tabs on the forecast and your latest flight information. The wind flow from the SW allows our temperatures to soar into the lower 70s Christmas Eve under a mix of clouds and sunshine. At this point, the best chances for moisture remain east of the Ozarks and we’re looking dry. As the cold front pushes in, winds turn back around from the NW into Christmas Day which cools us off back into the 40s and 50s. The chillier air doesn’t stick around long with highs rebounding back close to 70° the day after Christmas along with partly cloudy conditions.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Sunny

Springfield Mo

38°F Sunny Feels like 33°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Starry. Low near 27F. Winds SW at 5 mph.
27°F Starry. Low near 27F. Winds SW at 5 mph.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

34°F Sunny Feels like 34°
Wind
2 mph S
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph W
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

37°F Sunny Feels like 37°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph W
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

40°F Sunny Feels like 34°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
26°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

38°F Sunny Feels like 35°
Wind
4 mph SW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
28°F Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph WNW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

