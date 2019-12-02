Monday, December 2 Morning Forecast

Winds relax and skies clear today, next rain chance not until Thursday

A cold and breezy start this morning. Temperatures in the 20’s and 30’s are feeling like the teens as winds still gust to 30 mph at times.

Winds relax today as our potent low pulls off to the east and we’re finally relinquished from its circulation. Skies will also clear, becoming mostly sunny. North winds keep us chilly today with highs in the middle 40’s.

Tonight will be cold and quiet with lows around 30 degrees.

Westerly winds bring in more mild temperatures tomorrow. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 50’s.

The warming trend continues Wednesday with sunshine and middle 50’s.

Our next storm rolls through on Thursday. Expect dry conditions in the afternoon with increasing clouds. Temperatures stay mild in the upper 50’s. Rain showers arrive late and linger overnight, exiting early Friday.

This system is quick — so rain totals will be light. It is also weak and detached from cold air — so no wintry weather is expected.

Skies clear late Friday with highs around 50 degrees. Expect a quiet weekend with clouds increasing late Sunday.