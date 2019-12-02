Monday, December 2 Morning Forecast

Winds relax and skies clear today, next rain chance not until Thursday

A cold and breezy start this morning. Temperatures in the 20’s and 30’s are feeling like the teens as winds still gust to 30 mph at times.

Winds relax today as our potent low pulls off to the east and we’re finally relinquished from its circulation. Skies will also clear, becoming mostly sunny. North winds keep us chilly today with highs in the middle 40’s.

Tonight will be cold and quiet with lows around 30 degrees.

Westerly winds bring in more mild temperatures tomorrow. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 50’s.

The warming trend continues Wednesday with sunshine and middle 50’s.

Our next storm rolls through on Thursday. Expect dry conditions in the afternoon with increasing clouds. Temperatures stay mild in the upper 50’s. Rain showers arrive late and linger overnight, exiting early Friday.

This system is quick — so rain totals will be light. It is also weak and detached from cold air — so no wintry weather is expected.

Skies clear late Friday with highs around 50 degrees. Expect a quiet weekend with clouds increasing late Sunday.

Overcast

Springfield

30°F Overcast Feels like 19°
Wind
15 mph NW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
30°F Some clouds. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Branson

30°F Overcast Feels like 20°
Wind
14 mph NW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
32°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Harrison

31°F Overcast Feels like 22°
Wind
10 mph NW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

44° / 30°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 44° 30°

Tuesday

53° / 33°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 53° 33°

Wednesday

56° / 36°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 56° 36°

Thursday

57° / 39°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 57° 39°

Friday

51° / 35°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 51° 35°

Saturday

53° / 40°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 53° 40°

Sunday

55° / 41°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 55° 41°

Humidity

Trending Stories