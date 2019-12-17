Monday, December 16 Overnight Forecast

Winter weather is winding down late this evening. Today’s wave of weather included freezing rain and sleet this morning with a widespread wave of light snow this afternoon and evening. Snow and ice totals weren’t overly heavy with 1 to 3″ common closer to Central Missouri with totals of a half an inch or less in the Springfield area. The snow and ice will hang around into Tuesday making for a slick morning across the area. Neighborhood streets, side streets and parking lots will likely be slick along with rural roads and highways. Sidewalks will also be a bear to navigate.

REPORTED SNOW/SLEET TOTALS

The snow and ice will be slow to melt during the morning, but sunshine and temperatures slipping above freezing should take care of a lot of the snow in areas where the sun can reach. Shady areas will likely remain slick for another night Tuesday night.

A warming trend begins on Wednesday with sunshine and highs in the 40s. Thursday looks even better with highs in the 50s.

We’ll see the next storm taking a southern path, slinging clouds our way but not much else Friday into Friday night.

The pattern is a mild and quiet one through Christmas Eve. Weekend weather looks bright with highs in the 50s Saturday and near 60° on Sunday.

MILD PATTERN DEVELOPS AHEAD OF CHRISTMAS

Monday and Christmas Eve look even warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s. The pattern looks warm through Christmas with a storm possibly spreading some rain into the area too.

Today's Forecast

Overcast

Springfield

24°F Overcast Feels like 12°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
19°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

27°F Overcast Feels like 18°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
23°F Cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Harrison

27°F Overcast Feels like 16°
Wind
14 mph NNW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
23°F Cloudy. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Springfield Mo Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

30° / 19°
Chance of a few snow showers
Chance of a few snow showers 70% 30° 19°

Tuesday

35° / 21°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 35° 21°

Wednesday

42° / 25°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 42° 25°

Thursday

52° / 30°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 52° 30°

Friday

51° / 31°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 51° 31°

Saturday

54° / 31°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 54° 31°

Sunday

59° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 59° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

25°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
25°

24°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
24°

24°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
24°

24°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
24°

23°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
23°

22°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
22°

21°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
21°

19°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
19°

20°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
20°

23°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
23°

27°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
27°

29°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
29°

32°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
32°

35°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
35°

36°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
36°

37°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
37°

38°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
38°

32°

5 PM
Clear
10%
32°

30°

6 PM
Clear
10%
30°

28°

7 PM
Clear
10%
28°

28°

8 PM
Clear
10%
28°

28°

9 PM
Clear
10%
28°

27°

10 PM
Clear
10%
27°

27°

11 PM
Clear
10%
27°

