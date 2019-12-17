Monday, December 16 Overnight Forecast

Winter weather is winding down late this evening. Today’s wave of weather included freezing rain and sleet this morning with a widespread wave of light snow this afternoon and evening. Snow and ice totals weren’t overly heavy with 1 to 3″ common closer to Central Missouri with totals of a half an inch or less in the Springfield area. The snow and ice will hang around into Tuesday making for a slick morning across the area. Neighborhood streets, side streets and parking lots will likely be slick along with rural roads and highways. Sidewalks will also be a bear to navigate.

REPORTED SNOW/SLEET TOTALS

The snow and ice will be slow to melt during the morning, but sunshine and temperatures slipping above freezing should take care of a lot of the snow in areas where the sun can reach. Shady areas will likely remain slick for another night Tuesday night.

A warming trend begins on Wednesday with sunshine and highs in the 40s. Thursday looks even better with highs in the 50s.

We’ll see the next storm taking a southern path, slinging clouds our way but not much else Friday into Friday night.

The pattern is a mild and quiet one through Christmas Eve. Weekend weather looks bright with highs in the 50s Saturday and near 60° on Sunday.

MILD PATTERN DEVELOPS AHEAD OF CHRISTMAS

Monday and Christmas Eve look even warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s. The pattern looks warm through Christmas with a storm possibly spreading some rain into the area too.