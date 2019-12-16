Monday, December 16 Morning Forecast

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY expanded south/ WINTER STORM WARNING until 12AM

Band heavy snow/ sleet/ freezing rain sets up along I-44 this morning/ midday. 2-4″+ snow near/ north interstate, ~1″ SGF. Up to 0.20″ ice possible near/south interstate

In both areas, slick roads are expected. This could make for treacherous driving conditions. Please take it slow! Give yourself extra time and space on the roads. Make sure you have a winter safety kit in the car.

Our storm system is tracking south with a front draped across the Ozarks and cold air squeezing in from the north. With cold air coming in from the top, and warm air still available to the south, this is a set-up for a wintry mix.

Our next wave of mix to snow will flourish this morning. In fact, we could set up a heavy band of sleet/ freezing rain/ snow along the I-44 corridor this morning/ midday. Please be careful!

By this afternoon, the colder air will beat out the warmer air to the south — so expect a transition to all snow later today. Temperatures will hold steady near the freezing mark early, and then dip into the 20’s late in the day— prompting the transition to all snow.

We’re still looking at about 2-4″ of snow to our north and west with 1-2″ possible in Springfield. Areas to the south could see a light dusting.

Instead, ice could be a greater concern for Springfield, especially along I-44 and for parts of the eastern Ozarks. That’s where the warmer air will surge, allowing precipitation to melt/ refreeze midair and on contact. With this heavy band possibly setting up, I’m concerned we could get up to 0.25″ ice for communities near the interstate and in the eastern Ozarks. Please be wary of slick roads!

Light snow will exit this evening with skies starting to clear. Cold air settles in on top of a possibly white ground. That’s a recipe for a cold night, lows dip into the upper teens with wind chills in the single digits.

Cold, Canadian high settles in tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and cold temperatures. Highs get stuck in the upper 30’s, almost 10 degrees below average.

The high pressure nudges east on Wednesday, kicking southerly winds and our cold air out. We’ll start to thaw with sunshine and highs closer to average in the middle 40’s. We stay quiet with a continued warming trend on Thursday, highs rebound into the lower 50’s.

A cold front comes through dry on Friday, but it could bring in another cool shot sending highs back in the 40’s. The weekend looks mostly sunny and mild, especially warm on strong southerly winds on Sunday.