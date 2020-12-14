Monday, December 14 Morning Forecast

Colder air has taken over the Upper Midwest and the Plains behind the storm system which brought widespread snow yesterday.

This area of low pressure is departing and we will awaken to a cold one! Make sure you bundle up out there as temps will start off in the 20s. As drier air works into the region, clouds will begin to break up leading to more sunshine by this afternoon.

Highs will only climb into the upper 30s which is well below average for this time of the year. Where the snow is on the ground, temps will be even colder. Overnight, clouds begin to thicken up once again as our next disturbance tracks in.

A few snow showers are possible tomorrow as this wave pushes through.

Little to no accumulation is expected but it’s going to look gray and feel wintry with temps only climbing into the mid 30s.

A ridge of high pressure begins to build in Wednesday which will bring decreasing clouds. Even more, sun is on the way for Thursday along with a nice warming trend. Highs will be seasonable for this time of year, rising toward 45° under mainly sunny skies. Winds will be on the increase from the southwest which will keep the milder air building into Friday. Highs will climb into the 40s and 50s under partly cloudy skies. Winds could gust over 30 mph as our next cold front begins to approach. This boundary moves in late Friday and will bring the potential for showers Friday night into Saturday. Moisture doesn’t look very impressive at this point but temps do take a brief hit. High pressure quickly takes over by the end of the weekend with lots of sunshine and seasonably mild conditions. Expect highs to top out in the low to mid 50s by Sunday afternoon.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer