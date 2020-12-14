Monday, December 14 Morning Forecast

Colder air has taken over the Upper Midwest and the Plains behind the storm system which brought widespread snow yesterday.

This area of low pressure is departing and we will awaken to a cold one! Make sure you bundle up out there as temps will start off in the 20s. As drier air works into the region, clouds will begin to break up leading to more sunshine by this afternoon.

Highs will only climb into the upper 30s which is well below average for this time of the year. Where the snow is on the ground, temps will be even colder. Overnight, clouds begin to thicken up once again as our next disturbance tracks in.

A few snow showers are possible tomorrow as this wave pushes through.

Little to no accumulation is expected but it’s going to look gray and feel wintry with temps only climbing into the mid 30s.

A ridge of high pressure begins to build in Wednesday which will bring decreasing clouds. Even more, sun is on the way for Thursday along with a nice warming trend. Highs will be seasonable for this time of year, rising toward 45° under mainly sunny skies. Winds will be on the increase from the southwest which will keep the milder air building into Friday. Highs will climb into the 40s and 50s under partly cloudy skies. Winds could gust over 30 mph as our next cold front begins to approach. This boundary moves in late Friday and will bring the potential for showers Friday night into Saturday. Moisture doesn’t look very impressive at this point but temps do take a brief hit. High pressure quickly takes over by the end of the weekend with lots of sunshine and seasonably mild conditions. Expect highs to top out in the low to mid 50s by Sunday afternoon.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Fair

Springfield Mo

24°F Fair Feels like 17°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph.
23°F Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Mostly Cloudy

Branson

27°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 21°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Cloudy

Harrison

26°F Cloudy Feels like 19°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
24°F Some clouds. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Rolla

24°F Clear Feels like 18°
Wind
4 mph NW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
23°F A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Partly Cloudy

West Plains

27°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 18°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
24°F Partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

38° / 23°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 38° 23°

Tuesday

35° / 23°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 30% 35° 23°

Wednesday

35° / 21°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 35° 21°

Thursday

45° / 31°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 45° 31°

Friday

49° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 49° 36°

Saturday

48° / 30°
AM Showers
AM Showers 41% 48° 30°

Sunday

51° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 19% 51° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

24°

7 AM
Clear
2%
24°

24°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
24°

27°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
27°

30°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
30°

33°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
33°

36°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
36°

38°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
38°

39°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

40°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
40°

40°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
40°

37°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
37°

33°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
33°

31°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
31°

30°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
30°

29°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
29°

28°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
28°

28°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
28°

27°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
27°

27°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
27°

27°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
27°

27°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
27°

27°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
27°

26°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
26°

26°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
26°

