Monday, December 14 Evening Forecast

After snowfall on Sunday, temperatures were cold in the 30’s and 40’s today despite the sunshine. We have more snow chances Tuesday with quiet and seasonal conditions by the end of the week.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 20’s with increasing clouds and mostly cloudy skies by morning.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with the potential for some snow showers across the Ozarks. Little accumulation is likely at this time but a dusting cannot be ruled out. It will be cold with temperatures in the 30’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20’s.

Wednesday looks cold with clearing skies. Temperatures will top off in the middle 30’s with overnight lows in the lower 20’s.

Thursday looks sunny with temperatures in the middle and upper 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s.

Friday we will have a few clouds with breezy conditions. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

Saturday there is a chance for a few showers but otherwise there will be a few clouds and temperatures in the upper 40’s.

Sunday and Monday look sunny with temperatures in the 50’s.