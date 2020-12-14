Monday, December 14 Evening Forecast

Snow showers possible Tuesday, quiet into the weekend --

After snowfall on Sunday, temperatures were cold in the 30’s and 40’s today despite the sunshine. We have more snow chances Tuesday with quiet and seasonal conditions by the end of the week.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 20’s with increasing clouds and mostly cloudy skies by morning.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with the potential for some snow showers across the Ozarks. Little accumulation is likely at this time but a dusting cannot be ruled out. It will be cold with temperatures in the 30’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20’s.

Wednesday looks cold with clearing skies. Temperatures will top off in the middle 30’s with overnight lows in the lower 20’s.

Thursday looks sunny with temperatures in the middle and upper 40’s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30’s.

Friday we will have a few clouds with breezy conditions. Temperatures will top off in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30’s.

Saturday there is a chance for a few showers but otherwise there will be a few clouds and temperatures in the upper 40’s.

Sunday and Monday look sunny with temperatures in the 50’s.

Clear

Springfield Mo

33°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph.
23°F Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Branson

30°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
0 mph SSW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
26°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Harrison

29°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
0 mph S
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
24°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

Rolla

31°F Clear Feels like 27°
Wind
4 mph NNE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 23F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
23°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 23F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon
Clear

West Plains

31°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
2 mph ENE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
24°F Some clouds. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New Moon

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

38° / 23°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 38° 23°

Tuesday

35° / 23°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 30% 35° 23°

Wednesday

36° / 21°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 36° 21°

Thursday

46° / 31°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 46° 31°

Friday

50° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 50° 36°

Saturday

48° / 30°
AM Showers
AM Showers 41% 48° 30°

Sunday

51° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 19% 51° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

34°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
34°

32°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
32°

30°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
30°

28°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
28°

27°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
27°

27°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
27°

27°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
27°

27°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
27°

26°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
26°

26°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
26°

26°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
26°

26°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
26°

26°

6 AM
Cloudy
4%
26°

26°

7 AM
Cloudy
4%
26°

26°

8 AM
Cloudy
4%
26°

29°

9 AM
Cloudy
3%
29°

30°

10 AM
Cloudy
2%
30°

33°

11 AM
Cloudy
1%
33°

35°

12 PM
Cloudy
3%
35°

36°

1 PM
Cloudy
3%
36°

37°

2 PM
Cloudy
3%
37°

37°

3 PM
Cloudy
7%
37°

37°

4 PM
Cloudy
13%
37°

36°

5 PM
Cloudy
15%
36°

