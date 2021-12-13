Monday, December 13 Morning Forecast

After an active end to the workweek, the weekend was a lot quieter and pleasant with lots of sunshine and seasonable conditions. We’re tracking more warmth though as we head into the second week of the month. A big ridge will be taking over the heart of the country and this is going to bring a return to milder feels as we head through the next few days. Temps look to climb back into the lower 60s this afternoon with highs in the 60s and 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll see a bit more cloud cover by Tuesday and Wednesday too as our next disturbance approaches. This cold front looks to arrive by late Wednesday into early Thursday which brings our next shot of rain to the Ozarks. Showers are looking more widespread Wednesday night as the frontal boundary swings through the region. A little bit of instability builds ahead of the front too which could lead to some claps of thunder overnight Wednesday. A few showers look to linger early Thursday, especially east of the metro but overall, we’re looking much drier. The sunshine returns as we head through the day as well with much brighter skies on the table Thursday afternoon. Temps look to fall a good deal, with highs expected to dip back into the lower 50s for our Friday Eve. Another disturbance moves in on the heels of this one which will bring our next chance of rain. Scattered showers are on tap for Friday with temps holding in the 50s and 60s. This area of low pressure drags a cold front through late Friday night into Saturday and this brings drastically cooler temperatures by Saturday. Afternoon readings will only be in the 30s and 40s but we’ll see a fair amount of sunshine. A sprinkle or two is possible early in the day though as the storm system departs. At this point, Sunday is looking pleasant and seasonable with highs rebounding a little bit, back into the lower 40s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer