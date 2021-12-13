Monday, December 13 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

63° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 63° 47°

Tuesday

66° / 59°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 66° 59°

Wednesday

73° / 43°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 73° 43°

Thursday

52° / 40°
AM Showers
AM Showers 20% 52° 40°

Friday

58° / 34°
Showers
Showers 40% 58° 34°

Saturday

37° / 23°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 37° 23°

Sunday

43° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 43° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

44°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

50°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

54°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

57°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

59°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

62°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

63°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

61°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

57°

5 PM
Clear
1%
57°

54°

6 PM
Clear
1%
54°

52°

7 PM
Clear
1%
52°

51°

8 PM
Clear
1%
51°

49°

9 PM
Clear
1%
49°

49°

10 PM
Clear
1%
49°

48°

11 PM
Clear
1%
48°

48°

12 AM
Clear
2%
48°

47°

1 AM
Clear
2%
47°

47°

2 AM
Clear
2%
47°

47°

3 AM
Clear
3%
47°

47°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
47°

47°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
47°

48°

6 AM
Cloudy
6%
48°

50°

7 AM
Cloudy
8%
50°

50°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
50°

After an active end to the workweek, the weekend was a lot quieter and pleasant with lots of sunshine and seasonable conditions. We’re tracking more warmth though as we head into the second week of the month. A big ridge will be taking over the heart of the country and this is going to bring a return to milder feels as we head through the next few days. Temps look to climb back into the lower 60s this afternoon with highs in the 60s and 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll see a bit more cloud cover by Tuesday and Wednesday too as our next disturbance approaches. This cold front looks to arrive by late Wednesday into early Thursday which brings our next shot of rain to the Ozarks. Showers are looking more widespread Wednesday night as the frontal boundary swings through the region. A little bit of instability builds ahead of the front too which could lead to some claps of thunder overnight Wednesday. A few showers look to linger early Thursday, especially east of the metro but overall, we’re looking much drier. The sunshine returns as we head through the day as well with much brighter skies on the table Thursday afternoon. Temps look to fall a good deal, with highs expected to dip back into the lower 50s for our Friday Eve. Another disturbance moves in on the heels of this one which will bring our next chance of rain. Scattered showers are on tap for Friday with temps holding in the 50s and 60s. This area of low pressure drags a cold front through late Friday night into Saturday and this brings drastically cooler temperatures by Saturday. Afternoon readings will only be in the 30s and 40s but we’ll see a fair amount of sunshine. A sprinkle or two is possible early in the day though as the storm system departs. At this point, Sunday is looking pleasant and seasonable with highs rebounding a little bit, back into the lower 40s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

39°F Sunny Feels like 33°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partially clear. Low near 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Partially clear. Low near 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Branson

31°F Sunny Feels like 31°
Wind
2 mph ESE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Harrison

39°F Sunny Feels like 34°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Mainly clear. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Rolla

38°F Sunny Feels like 32°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Mostly clear. Low around 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

West Plains

32°F Sunny Feels like 26°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

