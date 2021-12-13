Monday, December 13 Evening Forecast

Warm weather made a quick return after a chilly weekend. Temperatures climbed back into the 60s Monday afternoon, close to 20° above normal. The warmth has been a common theme this December and like past warm spells, we’ll be chasing records once again.

For tonight, we’ll find a clear and quiet night. Clouds will roll in after midnight as moisture moves north back into the area.

This will make viewing the peak of the Gemenid Meteor Shower a little tricky tonight. Bright moonshine through midnight and increasing clouds after midnight will make it tough to fully enjoy the meteor shower. That said, the early morning hours will likely offer up the best viewing. Just look toward the eastern horizon. Rates of 50+ meteors per hour are possible.

And, if you’re wishing for more warm weather, your wish will be granted. We’ve got a couple of days of record challenging warmth on the way.

Tuesday will come with cloudier skies, even a few light showers are possible across North Central Arkansas and South Central Missouri. Winds will be breezy out of the south throughout the day with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 60s. The record high Tuesday in Springfield is 69°.

Skies will remain cloudy Tuesday night with areas of fog possible south of the interstate later in the night. Temperatures will remain very warm for December with overnight lows a full 30° above normal. We’ll likely set new record-high low temperatures across the area. The record high low in Springfield for Wednesday is 57°.

Wednesday is shaping up to be warm, humid, and windy. A cloudy morning with a few light showers will give way to a mostly cloudy afternoon. Peaks of sun will push temperatures into the low 70s with winds gusting above 30 mph. The record high Wednesday in Springfield is 73°.

A cold front will push into the area late Wednesday night bringing a band of showers and thunderstorms with it. A narrow ribbon of unstable air and some wind energy might be enough to organize a few storms with an isolated severe storm or two possible. Strong winds and hail will be the main modes of severe weather, but it should remain isolated.

Temperatures will fall into the lower 40s Thursday morning with early clouds giving way to a sunny and cooler day with highs in the 50s.

Wednesday night’s cold front will move back to the north Friday as a new storm sweeps in from the west. The setup will bring clouds and a risk for showers back to the area by Friday morning. The risk for rain will be highest south of the interstate, especially closer to the state line where some thunder is possible heading into Friday evening. Temperatures will be a little warmer with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s.

Colder weather returns after Friday’s storm setting us up for a cold weekend. Highs will be in the 40s with clearing skies Saturday. Sunday into Monday will be mostly clear and chilly.