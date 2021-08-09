Monday, August 9 Morning Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

91° / 74°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 91° 74°

Tuesday

94° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 94° 74°

Wednesday

96° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 96° 75°

Thursday

96° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 96° 74°

Friday

90° / 72°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 90° 72°

Saturday

90° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 90° 68°

Sunday

88° / 67°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 88° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
76°

76°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
77°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

81°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

88°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
88°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
90°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
91°

91°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
91°

90°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
89°

87°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
87°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
86°

84°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
84°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
82°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
82°

81°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
14%
81°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
11%
80°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
78°

77°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
77°

77°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
20%
77°

76°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
11%
76°

The hot and more humid trend isn’t over yet and in fact, it’s going to continue as we progress through the week. A ridge of high pressure holds across the Upper-Midwest and the Plains which will keep us steamy all the way through the latter half of the workweek. This afternoon, highs will surge back into the low 90s but the heat and humidity combo will likely lead to Heat Index values over 100. That is why Heat Advisories are in effect for much of the viewing area until Thursdsay evening. Even hotter conditions are on the way tomorrow through Thursday with highs surging back into the mid and upper 90s. Remember your heat safety precautions and make sure you’re staying hydrated out there. The other headline of the week will be the spotty chances for stronger to possibly severe storms. Little impulses in the atmosphere, as well as the higher instability from all of the heat, lead to the potential. Hail and gusty winds will be the primary hazards in any of the stronger storms. Make sure you stay weather aware and download the KOLR 10/Ozarks FOX Weather App if you haven’t already. A complex of storms may impact us late tomorrow night thanks to a cold front closer to Iowa. It doesn’t get through our neck of the woods but these storms could track through the Show-Me State. The latest signals are showing that they really diminish before they make it to us but it’s something we’ll be watching closely. Stray storms will be possible really each afternoon thanks to all of the daytime heating and instability. With this sort of set-up, it will be tough to pinpoint who sees the rain and who doesn’t, but don’t be shocked if you see downpours. Another cold front looks to move our way by late Thursday into Friday and does look to bring a bit of relief to the region. This one brings the chance for scattered showers and storms throughout Friday with temps falling back toward 90. Less humid air looks to sink in from the north next week with highs staying close to average(90) through Sunday under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Fair

Springfield Mo

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partially clear with an isolated storm or two around. Low around 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
74°F Partially clear with an isolated storm or two around. Low around 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Branson

76°F Fair Feels like 76°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
75°F Partly cloudy. Low around 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Harrison

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
76°F Partly cloudy. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

74°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
75°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
37%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

West Plains

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
75°F Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
33%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

