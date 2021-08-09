Monday, August 9 Morning Forecast

The hot and more humid trend isn’t over yet and in fact, it’s going to continue as we progress through the week. A ridge of high pressure holds across the Upper-Midwest and the Plains which will keep us steamy all the way through the latter half of the workweek. This afternoon, highs will surge back into the low 90s but the heat and humidity combo will likely lead to Heat Index values over 100. That is why Heat Advisories are in effect for much of the viewing area until Thursdsay evening. Even hotter conditions are on the way tomorrow through Thursday with highs surging back into the mid and upper 90s. Remember your heat safety precautions and make sure you’re staying hydrated out there. The other headline of the week will be the spotty chances for stronger to possibly severe storms. Little impulses in the atmosphere, as well as the higher instability from all of the heat, lead to the potential. Hail and gusty winds will be the primary hazards in any of the stronger storms. Make sure you stay weather aware and download the KOLR 10/Ozarks FOX Weather App if you haven’t already. A complex of storms may impact us late tomorrow night thanks to a cold front closer to Iowa. It doesn’t get through our neck of the woods but these storms could track through the Show-Me State. The latest signals are showing that they really diminish before they make it to us but it’s something we’ll be watching closely. Stray storms will be possible really each afternoon thanks to all of the daytime heating and instability. With this sort of set-up, it will be tough to pinpoint who sees the rain and who doesn’t, but don’t be shocked if you see downpours. Another cold front looks to move our way by late Thursday into Friday and does look to bring a bit of relief to the region. This one brings the chance for scattered showers and storms throughout Friday with temps falling back toward 90. Less humid air looks to sink in from the north next week with highs staying close to average(90) through Sunday under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer