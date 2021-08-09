Monday, August 9 Evening Forecast

Steamy summer weather has returned to the Ozarks after a break last week. Hot temperatures and humidity will drive “feels like” temperatures to high levels this week and a Heat Advisory has been posted through Thursday. The good news is that there is a break from the heat taking shape by the weekend.

For tonight, we’ve got a few different weather ingredients that may trigger some spotty shower and thunderstorm activity. The risk of storms will remain mostly north and east of Springfield. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds will be possible with the stronger storms. Temperatures will remain warm overnight, only dropping into the mid-70s by morning.

The Tuesday through Thursday timeframe will be hot, humid, and mostly dry. Given the heat and weak disturbances moving through, an isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible each day. The higher chance for this will tend to be closer to Central and Southeastern Missouri. Lows will generally be in the mid-70s with highs in the mid-90s. “Feels like” temperatures will be in the 100 to 105° range each afternoon, and possibly as high as 110° in a few spots.

The pattern will shift once again on Friday. A trough will amplify across the Eastern U.S. This will drive a cold front across the area during the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible and temperatures should be a little cooler.

We’ll really notice a change in the temperatures and humidity levels starting Saturday. Lows will fall back into the 60s with highs falling back into the mid-80s. The Saturday through Monday stretch also looks mostly dry.

Download the KOLR10 Weather App in the Apple Store

Download the KOLR10 Weather App on Google Play