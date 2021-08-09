Monday, August 9 Evening Forecast

Weather

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast - Hourly & 7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Monday

91° / 76°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 91° 76°

Tuesday

94° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 94° 75°

Wednesday

95° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 95° 74°

Thursday

95° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 95° 74°

Friday

90° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 90° 68°

Saturday

85° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 85° 64°

Sunday

84° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 84° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

7 PM
Sunny
10%
91°

88°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
11%
88°

86°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
86°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
83°

83°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
23%
83°

81°

12 AM
Few Showers
42%
81°

80°

1 AM
Showers
50%
80°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
78°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
77°

76°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
76°

76°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
76°

76°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
76°

78°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
78°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
79°

82°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
82°

85°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
85°

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
87°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
89°

91°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
91°

92°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
13%
92°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
92°

92°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

91°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

Steamy summer weather has returned to the Ozarks after a break last week. Hot temperatures and humidity will drive “feels like” temperatures to high levels this week and a Heat Advisory has been posted through Thursday. The good news is that there is a break from the heat taking shape by the weekend.

For tonight, we’ve got a few different weather ingredients that may trigger some spotty shower and thunderstorm activity. The risk of storms will remain mostly north and east of Springfield. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds will be possible with the stronger storms. Temperatures will remain warm overnight, only dropping into the mid-70s by morning.

The Tuesday through Thursday timeframe will be hot, humid, and mostly dry. Given the heat and weak disturbances moving through, an isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible each day. The higher chance for this will tend to be closer to Central and Southeastern Missouri. Lows will generally be in the mid-70s with highs in the mid-90s. “Feels like” temperatures will be in the 100 to 105° range each afternoon, and possibly as high as 110° in a few spots.

The pattern will shift once again on Friday. A trough will amplify across the Eastern U.S. This will drive a cold front across the area during the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible and temperatures should be a little cooler.

We’ll really notice a change in the temperatures and humidity levels starting Saturday. Lows will fall back into the 60s with highs falling back into the mid-80s. The Saturday through Monday stretch also looks mostly dry.

Sunny

Springfield Mo

90°F Sunny Feels like 100°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partially clear with an isolated storm or two around. Low around 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
76°F Partially clear with an isolated storm or two around. Low around 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20%.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Branson

92°F Fair Feels like 104°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
77°F Partly cloudy. Low 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Harrison

88°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
76°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

88°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 98°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Occasional showers with a thunderstorm possible. Low around 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
75°F Occasional showers with a thunderstorm possible. Low around 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
48%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

West Plains

91°F Fair Feels like 100°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
76°F A few clouds. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

