Monday, August 31 Morning Forecast

Expect rounds of showers/ storms today with a messy set-up for severe weather.

One cluster of storms is ejecting out of Oklahoma this morning. This round will be capable of damaging winds/ large hail.

Another cluster is currently set-up along a front in Nebraska. This cluster of storms dives south by this afternoon. If storms stay organized into a line, damaging winds to 70 mph will be possible. Large hail and heavy rain will also be threats. The tornado threat remains low and isolated.

Highs today will be in the middle 80’s.

A few more storms are possible overnight tonight with lows near 70 degrees.

We’ll keep a storm chance tomorrow through Thursday as the front stalls and pattern stays unsettled. Clouds and storms keep highs in the lower 80’s.

We’ll dry out Friday and Saturday with sunshine and pleasant 80’s.