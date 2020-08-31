Monday, August 31 Morning Forecast

Weather

Rounds of showers/ storms today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Expect rounds of showers/ storms today with a messy set-up for severe weather.

One cluster of storms is ejecting out of Oklahoma this morning. This round will be capable of damaging winds/ large hail.

Another cluster is currently set-up along a front in Nebraska. This cluster of storms dives south by this afternoon. If storms stay organized into a line, damaging winds to 70 mph will be possible. Large hail and heavy rain will also be threats. The tornado threat remains low and isolated.

Highs today will be in the middle 80’s.

A few more storms are possible overnight tonight with lows near 70 degrees.

We’ll keep a storm chance tomorrow through Thursday as the front stalls and pattern stays unsettled. Clouds and storms keep highs in the lower 80’s.

We’ll dry out Friday and Saturday with sunshine and pleasant 80’s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Clear

Springfield

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
69°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Branson

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
70°F Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Harrison

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
69°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Rolla

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
68°F Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

West Plains

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
71°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

86° / 69°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 70% 86° 69°

Tuesday

80° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 80° 67°

Wednesday

81° / 65°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 81° 65°

Thursday

82° / 62°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 30% 82° 62°

Friday

81° / 60°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 81° 60°

Saturday

83° / 61°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 83° 61°

Sunday

84° / 63°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 20% 84° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
70°

70°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
70°

70°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
70°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
72°

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
75°

77°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
77°

75°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
33%
75°

78°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
78°

77°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
24%
77°

79°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
21%
79°

83°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
15%
83°

86°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
15%
86°

86°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
16%
86°

82°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
15%
82°

81°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
17%
81°

78°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
78°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
75°

74°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
74°

73°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
73°

73°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
73°

72°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
72°

72°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
67%
72°

71°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
71°

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties