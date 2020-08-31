Monday, August 31 Evening Forecast

We’re wrapping up August on a stormy note. Another wave of storms swept southeast across Central Missouri with some damaging wind. The western edge of this line fell apart as it fell into the Springfield area. This is setting the stage for a quiet and mostly dry evening. That will change by Tuesday morning with another wave of scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms around sunrise Tuesday. A few stronger storms could bring a chance for strong wind gusts.

The round of showers and thunderstorms will taper off by afternoon as most of it shifts east out of the area. Clouds will linger into the afternoon with temperatures remaining on the mild side.

The pattern through Wednesday and Thursday will remain unsettled. A frontal boundary will remain stalled near the interstate through Wednesday before washing out. Areas along and south of the interstate will remain mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will be cooler in these areas. Areas to the north look a bit sunnier and warmer.

Another cold front will approach on Thursday. Some shower and thunderstorm activity is possible along with highs in the 80s.

The front will sweep out the mugginess making for a fall feel as we finish out the week. Some high cloudiness may linger making for partly sunny skies but the day will be dry. Temperatures will be mild too.

The front end of the weekend will continue to have an early fall feel with a cool morning giving way to a comfortably warm afternoon under sunny skies.

Another front will approach the area by Sunday afternoon with moisture quickly moving back in. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will break out along the front as it sweep southeast across the area. Temperatures should be a little hotter on Sunday ahead of the front with another blast of early fall weather following on Monday.

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

86° / 69°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 70% 86° 69°

Tuesday

80° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 40% 80° 69°

Wednesday

82° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 82° 69°

Thursday

85° / 61°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 30% 85° 61°

Friday

80° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 80° 58°

Saturday

82° / 58°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 82° 58°

Sunday

86° / 63°
Sunshine
Sunshine 20% 86° 63°

Humidity

