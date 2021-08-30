Monday, August 30 Evening Forecast

Spotty showers and thunderstorms once again dotted the landscape Monday. Most of this activity will fade heading into the overnight.

Tuesday starts with some clouds but will give way to sun and a few clouds by late morning. Rain chances look lower Tuesday for Southwest Missouri and Northern Arkansas. The best chance for showers and storms will be north and east of Springfield, mainly north of a Bolivar to West Plains line. This is where the leftovers of a storm complex may be able to trigger some showers and storms. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the upper 80s. The humidity will still be around too.

We’ll see some changes in the humidity department on Wednesday as drier air works in from the northeast. A few showers will be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning near the front as it pushes southwest across the Ozarks. By Wednesday afternoon most of the area will be looking at mostly sunny skies with humidity levels beginning to drop.

The drier air will flood the area Thursday and Friday. This will make for pleasant mornings as lows fall into the low to mid-60s. A summer ridge will refocus over the middle of the country at the same time. This will keep the area dry with afternoon highs climbing again by Friday with highs back up near 90°.

Saturday will be hot with highs in the low 90s. Another front will be dropping in from the north and may bring a shot at a few showers and storms into Central Missouri Saturday afternoon into the evening. The risk for a few spotty showers and storms will drop south with the front on Sunday into Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas. Temperatures will start trending a little cooler Sunday with a drop in the humidity Sunday afternoon into Monday.

Labor Day is looking good. Skies will be bright and temperatures will close to normal for early September. Humidity levels should be low too.