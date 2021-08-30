Monday, August 30 Evening Forecast

Springfield, MO Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

86° / 67°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 65% 86° 67°

Tuesday

89° / 68°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 13% 89° 68°

Wednesday

89° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 89° 65°

Thursday

88° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 88° 64°

Friday

91° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 67°

Saturday

92° / 69°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 13% 92° 69°

Sunday

89° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 21% 89° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

74°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
74°

73°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
73°

74°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
74°

74°

12 AM
Clear
5%
74°

73°

1 AM
Clear
3%
73°

72°

2 AM
Clear
5%
72°

71°

3 AM
Clear
8%
71°

70°

4 AM
Clear
9%
70°

69°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
9%
69°

69°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
69°

68°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
68°

71°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
71°

74°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
74°

77°

10 AM
Sunny
3%
77°

80°

11 AM
Sunny
2%
80°

82°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
82°

84°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
84°

85°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
85°

86°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
2%
86°

86°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
86°

86°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
86°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
85°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

Spotty showers and thunderstorms once again dotted the landscape Monday. Most of this activity will fade heading into the overnight.

Tuesday starts with some clouds but will give way to sun and a few clouds by late morning. Rain chances look lower Tuesday for Southwest Missouri and Northern Arkansas. The best chance for showers and storms will be north and east of Springfield, mainly north of a Bolivar to West Plains line. This is where the leftovers of a storm complex may be able to trigger some showers and storms. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the upper 80s. The humidity will still be around too.

We’ll see some changes in the humidity department on Wednesday as drier air works in from the northeast. A few showers will be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning near the front as it pushes southwest across the Ozarks. By Wednesday afternoon most of the area will be looking at mostly sunny skies with humidity levels beginning to drop.

The drier air will flood the area Thursday and Friday. This will make for pleasant mornings as lows fall into the low to mid-60s. A summer ridge will refocus over the middle of the country at the same time. This will keep the area dry with afternoon highs climbing again by Friday with highs back up near 90°.

Saturday will be hot with highs in the low 90s. Another front will be dropping in from the north and may bring a shot at a few showers and storms into Central Missouri Saturday afternoon into the evening. The risk for a few spotty showers and storms will drop south with the front on Sunday into Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas. Temperatures will start trending a little cooler Sunday with a drop in the humidity Sunday afternoon into Monday.

Labor Day is looking good. Skies will be bright and temperatures will close to normal for early September. Humidity levels should be low too.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Fair

Springfield Mo

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Showers in the Vicinity

Branson

80°F Showers in the Vicinity Feels like 85°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
67°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Harrison

79°F Sunny Feels like 83°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with mostly clear conditions overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
65°F Rain showers this evening with mostly clear conditions overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
38%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Rolla

73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fair

West Plains

78°F Fair Feels like 82°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
67°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Jamie Warriner
