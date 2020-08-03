Monday, August 3 Morning Forecast

Weather

Isolated showers and below-average temperatures today

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’re starting out cooler and less humid this morning with lows in the 60’s.

Today, we’ll find a few clouds with cooler-than-average highs in the upper 70’s. A front sits to the east, a few spotty showers may be possible east of HWY 65 this afternoon.

Cooler, drier air fills in as a Canadian high pressure arrives tonight. Open the windows! Lows will dip into the upper 50’s tonight.

Expect cool sunshine tomorrow with highs in the upper 70’s, lower 80’s.

The mild stretch continues on Wednesday with sunshine and highs in the lower 80’s.

By Thursday we’ll start to find a pattern change. The cool, Canadian high moves to the east, sending southerly flow and a warmer, more humid air mass into the Ozarks. This will send highs back into the middle/ upper 80’s.

With the storm track getting swung near the area as the pattern changes, a few showers/ storms will be possible through Saturday.

A summer high-pressure returns by the weekend bringing back more August-like heat and humidity. Expect highs near 90 degrees with sunshine.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Overcast

Springfield

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
57°F Generally clear. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Few Clouds

Branson

64°F Few Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

Harrison

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Some passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Rolla

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Clear

West Plains

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Springfield Mo 7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

78° / 57°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 78° 57°

Tuesday

79° / 59°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 79° 59°

Wednesday

83° / 63°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 83° 63°

Thursday

86° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 30% 86° 67°

Friday

88° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 30% 88° 71°

Saturday

90° / 70°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 40% 90° 70°

Sunday

92° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 92° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
65°

66°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
66°

70°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
70°

73°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
73°

75°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
75°

76°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
76°

77°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
77°

78°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
78°

78°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
78°

77°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
77°

76°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

74°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

71°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

68°

9 PM
Clear
0%
68°

66°

10 PM
Clear
0%
66°

63°

11 PM
Clear
0%
63°

62°

12 AM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

1 AM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

2 AM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

3 AM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

4 AM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
57°

57°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
57°

57°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties