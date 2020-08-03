Monday, August 3 Morning Forecast

We’re starting out cooler and less humid this morning with lows in the 60’s.

Today, we’ll find a few clouds with cooler-than-average highs in the upper 70’s. A front sits to the east, a few spotty showers may be possible east of HWY 65 this afternoon.

Cooler, drier air fills in as a Canadian high pressure arrives tonight. Open the windows! Lows will dip into the upper 50’s tonight.

Expect cool sunshine tomorrow with highs in the upper 70’s, lower 80’s.

The mild stretch continues on Wednesday with sunshine and highs in the lower 80’s.

By Thursday we’ll start to find a pattern change. The cool, Canadian high moves to the east, sending southerly flow and a warmer, more humid air mass into the Ozarks. This will send highs back into the middle/ upper 80’s.

With the storm track getting swung near the area as the pattern changes, a few showers/ storms will be possible through Saturday.

A summer high-pressure returns by the weekend bringing back more August-like heat and humidity. Expect highs near 90 degrees with sunshine.